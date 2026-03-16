Arizona State March Madness Hub: Schedule, Seed, Opponent, Final Four Path
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TEMPE - The Arizona State Sun Devils are officially taking part in the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
The 24-10 Sun Devils were chosen to be a 10-seed as one of the "Last Four In" on Sunday - this arrangement requires the team to win a play-in game to reach the official 64-team field.
No matter what happens this season, Molly Miller has excelled in her debut season in the role - already setting the stage for future success for a program that had fallen on rough times in previous seasons.
Follow the Sun Devils' bracket placement, path to the Final Four, and more below with ASU on SI.
Thursday: Virginia
Arizona State must first take down Kymora Johnson and the Virginia Cavaliers to officially reach the field.
Johnon averages 19 points and nearly six assists per game - leading a respectable Virginia offense that features several balanced scoring options.
Arizona State and Virginia are squaring off on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. Pacific time in Iowa City, Iowa. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Saturday: Georgia
Georgia profiles in a similar manner to Arizona State heading into March, as the two teams are within a point of each other in scoring defense.
However, Georgia's offense is a bit more dynamic, as the team features four players who average at least 10 points per game.
If Arizona State can singularly win the game, it's by shooting the ball better. This would be a game that Marley Washenitz, Gabby Elliott, and other perimeter creators need to excel in jump shooting situations. The potential game will take place at 10:30 A.M. PST on Saturday.
March 23: Iowa
Iowa is the two-seed and the host of the sub-regional. This would obviously be an exceedingly challenging game to win, but if they get to this point, it would seem to be foolish to lose faith.
March 27-28: TCU/Washington
Arizona State is quite familiar with TCU, as the Horned Frogs defeated the former by nearly 30 points back in January. TCU was reliably the best team in the Big 12 during the regular season and is headlined by all-around star Olivia Miles.
March 29-30: Presumably South Carolina
This potential matchup is so far down the road that details aren't needed - but the Gamecocks average north of 86 points per game and are amongst the stingiest defenses in the nation as well.
If Arizona State gets past this gauntlet, they would return home to take part in the final four in Phoenix in the first weekend of April.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.