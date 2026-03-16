Arizona State March Madness Hub: Schedule, Seed, Opponent, Final Four Path

TEMPE - The Arizona State Sun Devils are officially taking part in the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The 24-10 Sun Devils were chosen to be a 10-seed as one of the "Last Four In" on Sunday - this arrangement requires the team to win a play-in game to reach the official 64-team field.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State guard Marley Washenitz (11) brings the ball up court against West Virginia during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

No matter what happens this season, Molly Miller has excelled in her debut season in the role - already setting the stage for future success for a program that had fallen on rough times in previous seasons.

Follow the Sun Devils' bracket placement, path to the Final Four, and more below with ASU on SI.

Thursday: Virginia

Arizona State must first take down Kymora Johnson and the Virginia Cavaliers to officially reach the field.

Johnon averages 19 points and nearly six assists per game - leading a respectable Virginia offense that features several balanced scoring options.

ASU Sun Devils forward Last-Tear Poa (13) chases down a loose ball against the Coppin State Bald Eagles at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State and Virginia are squaring off on Thursday at 6:00 P.M. Pacific time in Iowa City, Iowa. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Saturday: Georgia

Georgia profiles in a similar manner to Arizona State heading into March, as the two teams are within a point of each other in scoring defense.

However, Georgia's offense is a bit more dynamic, as the team features four players who average at least 10 points per game.

Molly Miller (ASU women’s basketball head coach) speaks during the NCAA Women's Final Four Countdown clock unveiling at Phoenix Sky Harbor Terminal 4 on Aug. 19, 2025. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Arizona State can singularly win the game, it's by shooting the ball better. This would be a game that Marley Washenitz, Gabby Elliott, and other perimeter creators need to excel in jump shooting situations. The potential game will take place at 10:30 A.M. PST on Saturday.

March 23: Iowa

Iowa is the two-seed and the host of the sub-regional. This would obviously be an exceedingly challenging game to win, but if they get to this point, it would seem to be foolish to lose faith.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State guard Last-Tear Poa (13) passes the ball against West Virginia during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

March 27-28: TCU/Washington

Arizona State is quite familiar with TCU, as the Horned Frogs defeated the former by nearly 30 points back in January. TCU was reliably the best team in the Big 12 during the regular season and is headlined by all-around star Olivia Miles.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCUís Olivia Miles speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

March 29-30: Presumably South Carolina

This potential matchup is so far down the road that details aren't needed - but the Gamecocks average north of 86 points per game and are amongst the stingiest defenses in the nation as well.

If Arizona State gets past this gauntlet, they would return home to take part in the final four in Phoenix in the first weekend of April.