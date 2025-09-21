All Sun Devils

New Additions Round Out Arizona State Basketball Coaching Staff 2025‑26

In today's edition of the Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the current outlook of the 2025-26 men's basketball team - particularly the coaching staff.

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley speaks to the press at Weatherup Center in Tempe, Ariz. on June 4, 2025.
In today’s episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the 2025-26 men's basketball coaching staff being finalized - with the first game of the season just under two months away.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Bobby Hurley has notably opted to approach the 2025-26 rendition of the program differently - bringing in several new voices on the sideline in the coaching staff, and constructing a roster that features only one returning player from last season.

Hurley's Official Staff:

Nick Irvin, Assistant Coach (fourth season)

Jerrance Howard, Assistant Coach (second season)

Ty Amundsen, Assistant Coach*

Ty Larson, Special Assistant to the Head Coach (2nd season)

Mickey Mitchell, Director of Operations (4th season)

Greg Howell, Director of Recruiting and Player Personnel (2nd season)

Bobby Hurley Jr., Director of Analytics and Strategy*

Eli Gross , Assistant Director of Operations*

Hunter Eisenhower, Associate Head Coach - Sports Performance (3rd season)*First Season with ASU

Hurley's Official 2025-26 Roster:

Guards (6): Moe Odum, Trevor Best, Adante Holiman, Bryce Ford, Anthony Johnson, Noah Meeusen

Wings (4): Andrija Grbovic, Marcus Adams Jr., Vijay Wallace, Jovan Icitovic

Bigs (5): Dame Salane, Allen Mukeba, Mor Massamba Diop, Kash Polk, Santiago Trouet

The most notable changes from this season's roster compared to last boil down to three factors - more veteran presence, more proven three-point shooting, and more international players.

Grbovic, Icitovic, Salane, Diop, Meeusen and Trouet are all international studs - a completely different approach to previous seasons under Hurley, while numerous players head into this season with serious samples of being great three-point shooters.

The increase in scholarship players on the roster is worthy of noting as well, as the 2024-25 team often had to play seven or six-deep due to injuries suffered and Hurley's philosophy of not filling out a roster.

Lastly, Odum provides a stabilizing force for the offense that hasn't been present within the program as far back as Derek Glasser.

Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.

Published
