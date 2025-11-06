Arizona State Guard Adante Holiman Injury Status Revealed
TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball season got off to an ideal start on Tuesday night when the program defeated Southern Utah by a score of 81-64 in what was a wire-to-wire victory.
The Sun Devils saw eight of nine players who were given extended minutes score, with the guards standing out in particular.
One conspicuous absence from the game was Georgia Southern transfer Adante Holiman, who did not see the floor - even in the waning minutes of the game.
Hurley was asked about his status following the game - the head coach opened up that the dynamic scorer has been dealing with an injury since the summer.
"He's got an elbow. He He landed awkwardly in a in a workout in summer, and, you know, he we're working to get him back as best we can, but it's still, you know, he had a he had some work on the elbow, and he's doing his treatment and his therapy. We're not, we haven't set like a timeline for his return. It's going to depend on him continuing to progress."
This isn't the most promising prognosis for a player who averaged nearly 17 points per game last season, but opens up doors for other players. This also further complicates things for a roster that has dealt with significant injury issues despite being deeper compared to last season.
What is Status of Other Injured Players?
Guard Vijay Wallace underwent ankle surgery last week and will be out for the season after suffering a severe injury against Texas A&M on Oct 26. Guard Noah Meeusen will also be out for a few weeks after tweaking his ankle during a practice leading into the season. Forwards Allen Mukeba and Marcus Adams Jr. played abbreviated roles on Tuesday after recently being cleared to return from lower-leg injuries.
What Does Injury Mean Moving Forward?
Holiman's unfortunate sidelining presents the opportunity for both Bryce Ford and Anthony "Pig" Johnson to step up in the meantime. Ford shot 3-5 from three-point range and Johnson impacted the game in a number of ways in his transition from NAIA to Big 12 play.
What is Next for the Sun Devils?
Arizona State faces Utah Tech at home on Sunday afternoon in what is a tune-up before facing Gonzaga on Friday, Nov 14. They then close off the stretch at home against Georgia State on November 17, then travel to Hawaii to face the University of Hawaii and to participate in the Maui Invitational.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
