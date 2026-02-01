Moe Odum Discusses Arizona State's Effort, Home Crowd

TEMPE -- Arizona State star PG Moe Odum spoke with media following Saturday's 87-74 loss to the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats - discussing the Sun Devils' lapses of physicality, valuing what time he has remaining in college basketball, and more.

Odum Cherishes Playing in Significant Games

"It was super fun. I bet I have fun the college environment was super fun at their house and out here. So moments like that is something I can still cherish, because not everybody can play these type of games, especially coming where I'm coming from. So just being able to just cherish the moment, be grateful, be blessed to be here, and just play hard no matter what, it's super fun to look back on, especially some 20 years from now to my kids and my grandkids. I played in a big rivalry. So it's just super fun."

This is potentially the last game that Odum will play against Arizona. Although both games against the in-state powerhouse were hard-fought, the Sun Devils were unable to come out on top in either. The New York native remains grateful that he is in a position to play at the high-major level for his final season in college - which is ultimately a strong angle to take.

Arizona State's Loss Was Self-inflicted

Odum vehemently believes that Arizona State's shortcomings in the second half had to due with lapses in particular moments, as well as a considerable tapering off in the physicality department.

"It's kind of a hard question to answer, because in the first half, we matched up, matched up with the physicality. We met him at the rim, contested shots. We was being physical. You being physical, two, three hard fouls, so he was matching physicality. Like I said, when the second half comes, our intensity goes down, so it's just about it's not really about them. These losses ain't about them. It's really about us."

While the Sun Devils were exceptional from a shot-making perspective in the first half, much of their bread and butter was due to being able to largely compete with the Wildcats physically. Ultimately, Arizona's electric frontcourt won out behind a superb second half from freshman superstar Koa Peat.

Arizona forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates a dunk against Arizona State during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Noah Meeusen Showing Marked Growth

Odum went to great lengths to praise the Belgian native when asked about what the senior has observed from the combo guard as far as growth is concerned in recent weeks.

"Growth wise, I've seen a lot of like, majority he's in the gym all the time, and when we when we be playing like, five on five and three on three and stuff. Seconds in practice, I always tell him, like, Yo, shoot the ball. Shoot the ball. Stop looking to pass, because when we in the game, you look in the past, we both can't be out in passing like you got to shoot the ball, and when you dribbling, I'm shooting the ball, so you got to be a dual threat. And he really been taking my advice, and he's really been showing the ball freely, not worried about mix and misses."

Meeusen paced the team with 16 points on the day, providing a major spark off of the bench once again. The sophomore has displayed a consistent ability to impact the game in a number of ways, including as a secondary playmaker, off-ball defender, and three-point marksman.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) celebrates with teammate Noah Meeusen (15) against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

