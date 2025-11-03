Arizona State Men's Basketball Sees Schedule Changes
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program is facing what appears to be a re-tooling year in what is the 11th campaign of Bobby Hurley leading the team.
The Sun Devils are seeking to rebound from a 13-20 mark in the 2024-25 season behind an influx of solid talent via the transfer portal, such as PG Moe Odum and wing Marcus Adams Jr.
There is also intrigue surrounding international players that are set to play collegiate basketball, including center Mor Massamba Diop - who averaged over 16 points and 8 rebounds per game as a professional in Spain last season.
The team doesn't face incredibly lofty expectations this season, but the games must be played to confirm or flip the script from that perspective - the schedule that had previously been set in stone was quietly shifted over the weekend, with three games changing tip-off times during Big 12 play.
Arizona State on SI covers those changes below.
Saturday, January 3 vs Colorado
The game against Colorado will now start at 3:00 P.M. MST and will be broadcast on ESPN2. This replaces the previous setting of a noon tip-off on TNT.
Colorado and Arizona State are projected to be two of the lower-tiered teams in the conference heading into the season, according to numerous sources. This should still serve as a crucial game for either program to gain an early footing in conference play, in what will surely be a difficult league to navigate.
Saturday, January 31 vs Arizona
The return game to Tempe on January 31 follows the first game in Tucson on January 14. The game in Tempe will now begin at noon MST and will be broadcast on TNT after previously being scheduled for 4:00 P.M. with an ESPN2 broadcast to accompany it.
Arizona is heading into the season being viewed as a top four team in the Big 12 behind an ample crew of returning talent along with an incredible freshman recruiting class that features local prodigy Koa Peat, talented guard Brayden Burries, and Bryce James.
Saturday, February 7 @ Colorado
The second of two games between the teams will now be played at 7:30 P.M. MST, while being broadcast on ESPN2. This is a replacement of the previously scheduled noon MST slot on TNT.
The Sun Devils open their 2025-26 season on Tuesday night - when the team welcomes Southern Utah to Tempe. The game is set to begin at 7:00 P.M. MST.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!