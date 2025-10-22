Arizona State Women's Basketball Big 12 Standings Projection Unveiled
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils women's basketball program is set to enter a new era in the 2025-26 season under head coach Molly Miller.
Charli Turner Thorne became a program legend in two decades on the job, but resigned following the 2021-22 campaign. Delaware head coach Natasha Adair did an admirable job in replacing Thorne, but just could not build momentum or financial backing from boosters up.
In comes Miller - who has won nearly 300 career games in 10 seasons as a head coach. The former Grand Canyon program leader has reshaped the roster around a mixture of returning players and incoming transfers to be the first display of the newfound culture.
Big 12 Media Days were officially held in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday, with the official coaches' poll being unveiled in turn - the Sun Devils have been predicted to finish in the bottom half of the Big 12 in Miller's opening campaign.
2025-26 Big 12 Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll
- TCU (10) – 219 points
- Iowa State (2) – 202 points
- Baylor (2) – 200 points
- Oklahoma State (2) – 186 points
- West Virginia – 161 points
- Kansas – 156 points
- K-State – 143 points
- Utah – 115 points
- Colorado – 114 points
- BYU – 85 points
- Arizona State – 84 points
- Cincinnati – 82 points
- Texas Tech – 63 points
- Arizona – 47 points
- Houston – 41 points
- UCF – 22 points
(first-place votes)
The Big 12 is an incredibly competitive conference - as Baylor is an established power, TCU has become an emerging power in recent seasons, and Iowa State rosters the conference's preseason player of the year in Audi Crooks.
Designs of a first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2019 are in sights despite the lukewarm reception from coaches - Miller spoke on the process behind reaching goals in media availability following practice last Thursday.
"I don't want to sound cliche, but I might. It's just the daily process. It is so important, daily wins will stack up, and then all of a sudden, the byproduct is going to be winning, the byproduct is going to be turning appearances. The byproduct is knocking off teams in the tournament. So it's just the culture initially, and then progress throughout the year."
The Molly Miller era is set to begin in Tempe on November 3 when the Sun Devils welcome Coppin State to Desert Financial Arena.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on three major takeaways from the win over Texas Tech here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!