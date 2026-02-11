Molly Miller, Arizona State Still Need Victories to Reach NCAA Tournament

TEMPE -- The Arizona State women's basketball program has struggled for much of the decade, whether due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a tasking transition to the Big 12, or the evolving landscape of college athletics.

The Sun Devils accrued just 53 wins over the first five seasons of the decade, but Molly Miller has revitalized the atmosphere in Tempe in just one - as the head coach has already led the 2025-26 squad to 19 victories during the campaign.

The 19-6 mark (including six Big 12 victories) has been massive in setting the tone for the future, but much work remains to earn an appearance in the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season under Charli Turner Thorne.

ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens 921) fights for a loose ball with Kansas State Wildcats guard Taryn Sides (11) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's Tournament Hopes on Shaky Grounds

ESPN's Charlie Creme currently has the Sun Devils in the "first four out" of the tournament picture as of the most recent update on Tuesday morning. This is a far-cry from the eight/nine seed range that Arizona State was previously found at early in Big 12 play, although there will be definite opportunities to seal a spot in the 68-team bracket in the weeks ahead.

Arizona State currently owns four wins against teams currently in the tournament field or on the bubble - a 74-69 triumph over seven seed Oklahoma State, a non-conference win over 11-seed Gonzaga, a defeat of Utah on December 31, and a rout over a bubble squad in Kansas.

The Sun Devils fell short of earning a win over Baylor, who would have served as a season-defining victory that likely would've resulted in sealing a tournament appearance if they had taken care of business over the rest of the campaign.

There are still undeniable opportunities for the Sun Devils to boost their resumé, including tonight's game against Utah (last four byes) - a season sweep would go to incredible lengths for a case to be an at-large selection.

ASU Sun Devils guard Marley Washenitz (11) looks to pass the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State is a week away from taking on projected eight seed Iowa State - the Cyclones feature high-scoring forward Audi Crooks, who serves as a potential foil to a quality Arizona State defense.

The team then closes out potential for quality wins against Brigham Young (next four out) on February 25, while they close out the regular season on March 1 against six-seed Texas Tech. Securing a victory in one of the three games against projected tournament squads would likely be enough to qualify for the field - as long as they take care of business in the other matchups.

