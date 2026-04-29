Projecting Key Arizona State Offensive Leaders in 2026

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils are gearing up for a new era in the history of the football program, as the previous era was capped off by sending four players (potentially more) to the NFL level.

Now, a new-look Sun Devil roster is slated to take on the mantle left by previous renditions - with an offense poised to improve on the production of the 2025 unit.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI projects leaders in three key offensive statistical areas as the space between spring and fall camp comes into full swing.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Passing Yards: Cutter Boley

The quarterback battle between Boley , grad student Mikey Keene, redshirt freshman Cam Dyer, and true freshman Jake Fette will rage on into fall camp. Boley still very much holds the upper hand, however, and is in position to take a major step forward from an up-and-down 2025 season as the starter at Kentucky.

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it's highly unlikely that Boley will be the only quarterback to take snaps for the Sun Devils this season, he should be the one who takes the bulk of them - and should be maximized by Kenny Dillingham/ Marcus Arroyo .

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cameron Skattebo (left) greets running back Kyson Brown against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rushing Attempts: Kyson Brown

The Arizona State backfield is as crowded as it has ever been under longtime position coach Shaun Aguano . However, Brown is the frontrunner to pace the group in carries.

Arizona State running back Kyson Brown (1) watches reps during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marquis Gillis, David Avit, Cardae Mack, Demarius "Man Man" Robinson, and Jason Brown Jr. have all built up reasonable cases to receive a fair share of carries, but Brown came on strong as spring camp closed out. The Mississippi native is incredibly well-rounded and has the potential to be the next NFL prospect out of Tempe.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) high fives kids that came to see the team practice during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Total Touchdowns: Reed Harris

Omarion Miller and Harris are very likely to be locked into a competition for various receiving categories, but total touchdowns may end up being the most vital in terms of the success of the offense.

Harris is a relatively safe bet to wind up as the all-purpose touchdowns leader on the team for a myriad of reasons - most of all is his 6'5" frame and jump-ball skills being put to use in red-zone situations. There are several worthy contenders to take the mantle here, but Harris is the most secure pick.

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) high fives kids that came to see the team practice during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State is slated for a roughly three-month break, returning to full-on practice in early August before the season opener on September 5.