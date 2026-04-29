Projecting Key Arizona State Offensive Leaders in 2026
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TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils are gearing up for a new era in the history of the football program, as the previous era was capped off by sending four players (potentially more) to the NFL level.
Now, a new-look Sun Devil roster is slated to take on the mantle left by previous renditions - with an offense poised to improve on the production of the 2025 unit.
Arizona State on SI projects leaders in three key offensive statistical areas as the space between spring and fall camp comes into full swing.
Passing Yards: Cutter Boley
The quarterback battle between Boley, grad student Mikey Keene, redshirt freshman Cam Dyer, and true freshman Jake Fette will rage on into fall camp. Boley still very much holds the upper hand, however, and is in position to take a major step forward from an up-and-down 2025 season as the starter at Kentucky.
While it's highly unlikely that Boley will be the only quarterback to take snaps for the Sun Devils this season, he should be the one who takes the bulk of them - and should be maximized by Kenny Dillingham/Marcus Arroyo.
Rushing Attempts: Kyson Brown
The Arizona State backfield is as crowded as it has ever been under longtime position coach Shaun Aguano. However, Brown is the frontrunner to pace the group in carries.
Marquis Gillis, David Avit, Cardae Mack, Demarius "Man Man" Robinson, and Jason Brown Jr. have all built up reasonable cases to receive a fair share of carries, but Brown came on strong as spring camp closed out. The Mississippi native is incredibly well-rounded and has the potential to be the next NFL prospect out of Tempe.
Total Touchdowns: Reed Harris
Omarion Miller and Harris are very likely to be locked into a competition for various receiving categories, but total touchdowns may end up being the most vital in terms of the success of the offense.
Harris is a relatively safe bet to wind up as the all-purpose touchdowns leader on the team for a myriad of reasons - most of all is his 6'5" frame and jump-ball skills being put to use in red-zone situations. There are several worthy contenders to take the mantle here, but Harris is the most secure pick.
Arizona State is slated for a roughly three-month break, returning to full-on practice in early August before the season opener on September 5.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.