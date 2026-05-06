Why Arizona State QB Room Will Move Past 2025 Troubles

TEMPE -- One of the evergreen topics throughout the Arizona State football offseason has resided in a quarterback room that is nearly entirely new.

Sam Leavitt and Jeff Sims departed the program, leaving Kenny Dillingham to restart from square one with only two rostered quarterbacks who took snaps in 2025.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI argues below why the overhaul will ultimately prove a positive for the 2026 team.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Diversity at Position Matters

For better or worse, the 2025 Arizona State quarterback roster was largely dependent on raw talent over everything else that a quarterback needs to offer. This is far from an issue in 2026.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Cutter Boley not only has the requisite size and athleticism, but he quite arguably possesses the most balanced arm talent since Jayden Daniels. His blend of raw talent, experience, and frame (while also being relatively polished) separates him from the pair of players that took snaps in 2025.

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Graduate student Mikey Keene is everything a power program looks for in a veteran. The Arizona native is calm, collected, and accurate on a reliable basis. He sees the game in a way that Leavitt simply didn't last season. While Keene may not start, he is absolutely an ideal body in the room and is more than capable of starting games.

The wild cards in the fray are true freshman Jake Fette and redshirt freshman Cam Dyer. Fette brings a blue-chip pedigree to the table, is much more polished than the typical player at his level, and has become the heir apparent moving forward. It wouldn't be too bold a proclamation to state that the Texas native has the capability to start a game (or games) in 2026.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why QB Room's Diversity Is Strength

Last year, the Sun Devils relied on two players who were too prone to mistakes and unable to serve as a steadying hand in the offense. While Boley is a bit more volatile compared to the others in the room, his talent is through-the-roof and he has shown growth in recent weeks when it comes to toning down on taking risks. Keene is the calculated architect who may not raise the ceiling of an offense, but his experience and poise will always leave an impression one way or another.

Ultimately, the QB-friendly system under Marcus Arroyo/Dillingham, the personnel rounding out as a whole, and the skill talent improving across the table set the stage for a more fruitful season for the position's players.

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo calls out to his team during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images