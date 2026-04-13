TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at why the 2026 running back group has the highest ceiling of any previous group led by Shaun Aguano.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

David Avit/Marquis Gillis

Marquis Gillis of Delaware State carries through the middle for a big gain against Howard on November 15, 2025. | Gary Emeigh / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Avit is slated to be a short-yardage back behind a productive two-year stint at Villanova that included 17 rushing touchdowns. The 6'0" back is a selfless player with a winner's mindset and very much fills the billing of a back that will be productive whenever called upon.

Gillis is quite similar to Avit (especially build wise) but displayed explosiveness that fans saw for the first time on Saturday night when he broke a touchdown run of around 70 yards. Gillis was developed by former NFL great Clinton Portis and is set to work towards separating himself as another breakout player in the group.

Jason Brown Jr./Demarius Robinson

Arizona State running back Demarius Robinson (23) during practice at Kajakawa Practice fields in Tempe on Wednesday, April 8, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown and Robinson are "smaller" backs that resemble pass-catching scat-backs. Brown Jr. is coming off of a breakout performance against Duke in the Sun Bowl, but needs to continue to make the most of opportunities that he receives.

Robinson is coming off of his best practice of spring on Saturday. The redshirt freshman flashed on select occasions during the 2025 season, but is still attempting to carve a path out to more consistent role in 2026.

Arizona State running back Jason Brown Jr. during spring practice at Kajakawa Practice fields on April 16, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The main development helping the cases of the smaller backs to see the field more often is none other than head coach Kenny Dillingham stating that the goal is to utilize more two-back sets during the upcoming campaign.

Kyson Brown/Cardae Mack

Arizona State Sun Devils Kyson Brown (1) kneels in prayer on the field before a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 15, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown and Mack are something of a blend of the other backs on the roster. Brown, a fourth-year junior, was poised to be the starting back last season before suffering an injury in the second game of the campaign. He still appears to be the most well-rounded back in the room, but there are a plethora of capable players from a large-scope perspective.

Mack has played well above the typical means of a freshman to this point. The four-star recruit as part of the 2026 class joined the Sun Devils for a practice in December and has leveraged athleticism that resulted in him playing quarterback in high school to his advantage. Mack served as yet another ASU back that broke an explosive play during Saturday's scrimmage, which points to the 2026 room owning the highest ceiling of any previous group coached by Aguano.