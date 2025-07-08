Underrated Future Sun Devils: Uriah Neloms
Much has been made about the efforts of the Arizona State football program when it comes to recruiting within the state over the last two decades.
While Kenny Dillingham and co. have lost out on some major in-state targets in recent weeks - the most vital of which being 2026 wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald - they have found solace in spurts when it comes to in-state success.
Enter Uriah Neloms, a 2025 recruit out of San Tan Charter in Gilbert - the athlete is now set to enter a freshman year at Arizona State at receiver after playing quarterback last season as a senior.
Below is a look at Neloms' potential to become a contributor to the program:
Standing as Recruit
Neloms was a unanimous three star recruit across the major recruiting services - and was the number 20 player out of Arizona.
Some may say the athlete was underappreciated as a recruit, as he played quarterback as a senior despite being a wide receiver previously, but that could have served Arizona State well in the end when it came to securing a commitment.
He was recruited by Arizona, Air Force, Army, and Dartmouth alongside the Sun Devils, but opted to remain in the Valley following massive efforts from Super Bowl winning wide receivers coach Hines Ward.
What Neloms Brings to the Table
As stated above, the class of '25 recruit played quarterback for a smaller school in Arizona - this shows the capacity to play a number of roles on a whim, which could serve him well moving forward in the program.
Neloms' 6'4" frame also hands him the potential to be a true 'jump ball' receiver, while possessing the athleticism to be dynamic in space as well.
The talent may not be realized in-game right away, but the potential to be a breakout player in the future is entirely in the realm of possibilities.
Timetable to Become Contributor
The presence of Jordyn Tyson, Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton, and Malik McClain this season make it unlikely for Neloms to receive substantial snaps as a freshman.
It's entirely possible that the talented athlete does manage to carve out a larger role in 2026, as Tyson is expected to head to the NFL after this season.
