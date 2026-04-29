What Arizona State's Identity Should Be in 2026

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils football program is still transforming under head coach Kenny Dillingham, who has already led them to the College Football Playoff in 2024 after a rough first season in the role.

The 2025 campaign saw ups and downs, with the team embracing an identity of never letting up after facing adversity each week, but the offense not taking a step forward prevented them from moving forward.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Oregon Ducks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State on SI makes the case below for why the Sun Devils should commit to a particular mindset during the 2026 campaign.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State Should Embrace Offense-Centric Mindset

Arizona State's approach of limiting mistakes, making the most of opportunities on both sides of the ball, and playing relentlessly has defined the first three years of the Dillingham era. These principles need to be continued, but also should be tweaked for this specific season.

Arizona State's offense has flashed moments of brilliance in 2024/25 but has been unable to consistently become self-sufficient, which has often forced the defense to carry the burden when not clicking. The same was true on the inverse side of everything - complementary football wasn't in the cards very often.

Arizona State quarterbacks Cutter Boley (8), Mikey Keene (12), and Cameron Dyer (13) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't to say that Arizona State should completely abandon efforts to put forth an aggressive defense that limits the possessions the opponent receives, but there's far too much elite offensive infrastructure to play it safe in a crucial season.

Omarion Miller and Reed Harris come into the new season as two of the most dynamic playmakers in the entire FBS, which automatically gives Dillingham/OC Marcus Arroyo an incentive to expand the scope of the offense. The duo is complemented by a burly, physical tight end room and perhaps the deepest running back room in place since Shaun Aguano took over in Tempe in 2019.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The two question marks - offensive line and quarterback - should be looked at through a positive lens, as the coaching staff has proven to be reliable in virtually every facet, especially in player development.

The pieces are in place for Arizona State's offense to finally establish itself as the best in the Big 12 - ultimately, the unit will depend on the offensive line and whoever starts at quarterback to reach the heights they are capable of. Dillingham should put faith in presumed starting QB Cutter Boley and the diverse assortment of weapons in this process.