The Sun Devils' Most Underrated Player From Week 2
Even though the Arizona State Sun Devils defense did not play well as a whole, there was a bright spot. Edge Rusher Clayton Smith had 2 sacks that came in key plays.
Pre Season Hype
Last year, the Sun Devils had a lot of great stuff going for them. However, one of the major issues was pass rush, as it was not a huge factor for the defense last season. Smith had 4.5 sacks last, including half a sack against the Texas Longhorns in the playoffs.
4.5 sacks are not bad; however, Smith has a lot of physical upside. He has the tools and traits to be a possible high NFL Draft pick. Also, Smith reportedly had a really good training camp this past offseason, so there was a lot of excitement for him.
Smith's First Sack
Smith's first sack came during Mississippi State's second drive of the second quarter. ASU was already down 17-0 to the Bulldogs. So, a stop by the defense was paramount to help give the ball back to Sam Leavitt and the ASU offense. A stop is what ASU needed, and Smith delivered.
On 3rd and 9, Smith got the sack of Mississippi State Quarterback, Blake Shapen. It forced a 4th down and a punt by the Bulldogs. At a time when it seemed like the Bulldogs could score at will, Smith's sack was crucial.
Smith's Second Sack
Smith's second sack occurred on the following drive. The Bulldogs were moving the ball down the field pretty well. It looked like the Bulldogs could add a field goal to go up 20-0. On first down and 20, Smith sacked Shapen.
This sack helped move the Bulldogs out of field goal range, so they were not able to add any more points before halftime.
Bottom Line
Not only is two sacks a great stat-wise, but what is most impressive is when the sacks came. Sacks alone are a great stat and play, but they are impactful when they happen on key downs. Smith's two sacks came on 3rd down and then on a long first down, which are both impact sacks. Even though this video is 8 years old, what Eric Davis says about sacks from 5:18-5:26 still rings true today, and Smith delivered on impactful sacks.
In conclusion, not only did Clayton Smith look explosive and impactful, but he did it on key downs to help the Sun Devils as a team overall.
