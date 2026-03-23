Naming Unheralded Stars One Week Into Arizona State Spring Practice
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are officially moving into week two of spring practices in anticipation for the September 5 season opener against Morgan State.
Kenny Dillingham's fourth season will look much different compared to the two seasons before, as a large chunk of personnel from those seasons have moved on. Now, Dillingham and staff is set to seek out a new generation of standouts to take up the mantle as crucial contributors to the 2026 rendition of the program. ASU on SI names three unheralded players that have impressed thus far in the spring sessions below.
Uriah Neloms
Neloms played quarterback in high school at local San Tan Charter (Gilbert) - which displays what a standout athlete he is.
The 6'4" recruit made a transition to wide receiver as a freshman last season, ultimately redshirting after not appearing in a game. The extended transition to the college game really started to pay dividends during practices leading into the December 31 Sun Bowl, and that growth has seemingly continued into the spring.
Neloms has come down with several highlight-reel catches during different portions of the first two practices, and seems to have a strong rapport built with each of the four quarterbacks that are locked into a battle for depth chart positioning.
Ashton Stamps
Stamps had a strange 2025 season at LSU, as he played only 18 snaps and left the team in late October, which was roughly the same time that head coach Brian Kelly was fired.
The junior broke up 12 passes and accrued 50 total tackles during the 2024 season -showing an ability to play at a high level in a league that is considered the best in college football. This has translated to the early stages of spring, as Stamps has been imposing at the line of scrimmage and as an all-around athlete - taking advantage of every rep he has been given.
Makua Pule
Pule originally began his career at ASU as a walk-on, before becoming a scholarship player and appearing in all 13 games for the Sun Devils in 2025.
The local (Gilbert) product has started off spring in an ideal manner as well - building off of some standout performances put together by him last season, particularly against Texas Tech.
It will be challenging for the returning interior lineman to earna. full-time starting gig in 2026, but he certainly has a realistic chance to do so.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.