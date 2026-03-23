Naming Unheralded Stars One Week Into Arizona State Spring Practice

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are officially moving into week two of spring practices in anticipation for the September 5 season opener against Morgan State.

Kenny Dillingham's fourth season will look much different compared to the two seasons before, as a large chunk of personnel from those seasons have moved on. Now, Dillingham and staff is set to seek out a new generation of standouts to take up the mantle as crucial contributors to the 2026 rendition of the program. ASU on SI names three unheralded players that have impressed thus far in the spring sessions below.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Uriah Neloms

Neloms played quarterback in high school at local San Tan Charter (Gilbert) - which displays what a standout athlete he is.

The 6'4" recruit made a transition to wide receiver as a freshman last season, ultimately redshirting after not appearing in a game. The extended transition to the college game really started to pay dividends during practices leading into the December 31 Sun Bowl, and that growth has seemingly continued into the spring.

San Tan Charter's Uriah Neloms (1) scrambles out of the pocket against Scottsdale Christian Academy on Aug 23, 2024 at Scottsdale Christian HS football stadium in Phoenix. Neloms, an Arizona State commit at wide receiver, stepped into the quarterback role at San Tan this season. | Owen Ziliak / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Neloms has come down with several highlight-reel catches during different portions of the first two practices, and seems to have a strong rapport built with each of the four quarterbacks that are locked into a battle for depth chart positioning.

Ashton Stamps

Stamps had a strange 2025 season at LSU, as he played only 18 snaps and left the team in late October, which was roughly the same time that head coach Brian Kelly was fired.

The junior broke up 12 passes and accrued 50 total tackles during the 2024 season -showing an ability to play at a high level in a league that is considered the best in college football. This has translated to the early stages of spring, as Stamps has been imposing at the line of scrimmage and as an all-around athlete - taking advantage of every rep he has been given.

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) misses an interception intended for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devin Gandy (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Makua Pule

Pule originally began his career at ASU as a walk-on, before becoming a scholarship player and appearing in all 13 games for the Sun Devils in 2025.

ASU center Makua Pule runs a drill during practice at Kajikawa Football Practice Fields in Tempe on Oct. 29, 2025. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The local (Gilbert) product has started off spring in an ideal manner as well - building off of some standout performances put together by him last season, particularly against Texas Tech.

It will be challenging for the returning interior lineman to earna. full-time starting gig in 2026, but he certainly has a realistic chance to do so.