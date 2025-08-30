Arizona State-NAU Preview: Game Info, Prediction, and More
TEMPE -- The 11th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) are officially set to open up the much-anticipated 2025 season tonight.
Kenny Dillingham's third season as head coach is being entered with high hopes - this is the first opportunity to prove those who have placed faith in this season's squad correctly.
Arizona State on SI previews tonight - from information on the game, to what to watch, to an ultimate score prediction - below.
Game Information
WHO: Arizona State vs Northern Arizona
WHERE: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
WHEN: 7:00 P.M. Arizona time
TV NETWORK: ESPN+
The Skinny: Northern Arizona was a participant in the 2024 FCS playoffs - finishing the season ranked 22nd in the collegiate league that is a step below the FBS.
NAU is led by junior quarterback Ty Pennington, who had an impressive debut season as the starting player at the position, totaling 20 total touchdowns during the season.
All in all, the Lumberjacks are typically a team that thrives by playing clean, sound football - limiting mistakes, running the ball efficiently, and playing physical defense.
The Sun Devils enter the game with more players listed as starters on the depth chart than the traditional 11 players that take the field at any given time. The roster construction, overall depth, and extremely high ceiling of the Sam Leavitt-driven offense will likely force NAU to play a perfect game to keep the game within any level of striking distance.
What to Watch: Game Operations
Ben Coleman is officially making the move from left guard to center - that switch invites potential growing pains.
Do the Sun Devils suffer a bit in terms of operational penalties, such as false starts - perhaps even snaps gone awry?
It's doubtful that sloppy play arises much at all, and almost certainly won't put the game at risk - but it is worth monitoring tonight.
What to Watch: How Defense is Utilized
Dillingham said the Sun Devils won't hide anything when it comes to play calls, formations, and everything else involved with scouting via film.
Does that mean the new defensive positions "SPARKY" and "DEVIL" will be shown in full force?
It certainly is a possibility, as the Sun Devils and DC Brian Ward would surely like to see all of the major power brokers involved with the unit receive a fair amount of playing time.
Ultimately, the game must be played before anything can be taken away, but expect the Sun Devils to truly unlock the high-end talent and depth on a simultaneous basis.
What to Watch: Potential Field Time for Reserves?
The depth that the Arizona State roster holds has been frequently paraded by Dillingham and other coaches - including Dillingham's insistence that backup QB Jeff Sims is an NFL quarterback.
Soundly defeating the Lumberjacks isn't a guarantee, but conventional wisdom would lead most to believe that the game should get out of hand - and thus, will present an opportunity for backups/underclassmen to gain vital in-game reps.
Freshmen, such as WR Harry Hassman, RB "Man Man" Robinson, and LB Isaiah Iosefa, are just three players outside of Sims that have the potential to reap the benefits of the game getting out of hand.
Prediction: 56-10 Arizona State Win
Northern Arizona has absolutely turned it around as a program over the last two years - becoming a respected figure in the FCS as of late.
Still, there should be no sugarcoating - Arizona State holds virtually every advantage in the book, whether it's positional, athleticism-based, or when covering the coaching staffs at hand.
Expect the Sun Devils to take full advantage of the talent gap and to find the end zone five or more times in the first half, en route to a resounding victory in which underclassmen and more experienced reserves will get chances to shine.
