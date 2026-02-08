Why Sun Devil NFL Prospects are Being Underrated
Draft season is very interesting for the Sun Devils, as while they do have some top prospects in this draft, they also do have some players that are getting underrated and not talked about. So, why is this happening and what are some ways that ASU can help solve the narrative for their players going into the draft?
Why is this happening?
New Face
Kenny Dillingham's squad has seen a lot of success, however it has come pretty recent. Dillingham's first succesful season was in 2024, where the team won the Big 12. While this is a fantastic accomplishment, before that, ASU had some pretty tough seasons before that. So, with ASU's recent success, to some outside people, they are trying to figure out if this success is sustainable is not.
Lack of Track Record
There are not a ton of great players in the NFL who came from ASU. Commanders Star Quarterback, Jayden Daniels, did go to ASU, however he is more so remembered when he won the Heisman at LSU and his time there. Brandon Aiyuk did go to ASU, however Aiyuk's stock has been down as of late. When it comes to schools that have a lot of great players, they have a great track record such as Ohio State, Alabama and the are-fore mentioned LSU.
Disappointing End of Season
While ASU had some amazing wins last season such as against TCU and Texas Tech, the team ended on rough terms. They lost to their in state rival, Arizona at home in a game that was not very close. After that, the team lost the Sun Bowl to the Duke Blue Devils, and while this game was closer it was still an unfortunate way for the Sun Devils season to end. More times when people look at college players and teams, they look at the recent games.
How this can Change
ASU players having success
The easiest way to change this narrative is for ASU players to have success in the NFL, especially under the Dillingham era. One such player that is helping that is Cam Skattebo, who was electric for the New York Giants last year. Skattebo's tough running and electric highlights were something that many fans had their eyes on until Skattebo got injured.
When Skattebo was breaking out, there was not much talk about ASU's program, which is unfornatue. However, if Skattebo continues to play well and make headline for John Harbaugh's Giants, hopefully his college background gets more notice as time goes on.
More ASU to NFL Connections
Speaking of Giants, there was a report that the Giants interviewed ASU Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo to be their QB Coach to help coach Jaxson Dart. Getting coaches who were in the ASU into the NFL would be a great way to get ASU a lot of recognition and their name on the map more.
Arroyo might not be the last ASU coach getting interviews, as Bryan Carrington, who serves as the Assistant Head Coach & Defensive Passing Game Coordinator was part of the Los Angeles Rams Diversity Coaching Fellowship Program a couple of years ago. So, if Carrington continues to work wonders with ASU's secondary, he could be a part of the Rams coaching staff in a couple of years if all works out.
High Draft Prospects Working Out
The best way for ASU players to get onto the map is that their high rated prospects coming into this draft such as receiver Jordyn Tyson, cornerback Keith Abney II and tackle Max Iheanachor play great. If ASU's players show that they are worth the hype, then people will start looking into ASU as a place for get NFL talent.
Overall, while it might be a bit of a longer process, there is a good chance that ASU can help build up the reputation of their prospects.
