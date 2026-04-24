ASU's Predicted Starting OT After Max Iheanachor Drafted

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils officially made a marked leap in the history of the program on Thursday night, when offensive tackle Max Iheanachor became the first outside lineman to get selected in the NFL draft since 2007.

Iheanachor's status as a first-round pick after being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st pick - opening numerous doors for OL coach Saga Tuitele moving forward as a recruiter, but his most pressing job at hand is finding two new starters on the outside, as LT Josh Atkins transferred to Missouri as well.

Arizona State Sun Devils OL coach Saga Tuitele instructs his players during spring football practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 16, 2023. Ncaa Football Asu Spring Football Practice | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona State on SI projects the two players who will start at left and right tackle in week one of the 2026 season below.

Jarmaine Mitchell

Mitchell was one of the highest-profile pickups that Arizona State made in the lead-up to the 2026 season, as the elite JUCO prospect flipped from Georgia at the last minute to compete for a starting spot at ASU.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Josh Atkins (53) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 6'8" offensive lineman boasts physical traits that jump off the page, but he had a relatively slow start to spring, as he spent the early weeks of the offseason program in the Verde Dickey Dome taking part in conditioning exercises.

Mitchell will need to have a standout fall camp to officially secure a starting role, but there are a few linemen that possess the physical talent that he does at the collegiate level - expect Mitchell to be the day one starter.

Champ Westbrooks

Arizona State offensive lineman Jalen Klemm (70) during spring football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The battle for the other starting tackle spot might be even more compelling, as it truly has the potential to end up being a three-way sprint to take the lion's share of snaps.

Westbrooks is competing with fellow returnee Jalen Klemm, as well as former Stanford and Oklahoma standout Luke Baklenko , who has enjoyed a standout spring. There are numerous moving pieces on the offensive line as a whole, as Tuitele has been tasked with virtually rebuilding it. The tackle spots seem to be breeding healthy, consistent competition in the midst of this.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Luke Baklenko (78) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ultimately, all three potential candidates have built up real cases during spring ball, but center seems to truly be the only spot that has been solidified at this point. Arizona State on SI is of the opinion that Westbrooks is heading into fall camp in August as the starter, but everything can change over the course of a few months - as seen previously in cases such as Taylor Kelly making a jump to QB1 in 2012.