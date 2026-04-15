Discussing Meaning of ASU Hosting Elite Recruit This Week

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at ASU hosting five-star 2028 offensive tackle R'Monie Edwards later in the week - discussing how it may impact the program moving forward in the process.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Below are arguments that were formulated as to why this visit will mean a great deal for the program moving forward.

Saga Tuitele Continues To Rise As Recruiter

Tuitele is the fourth-year offensive line coach for the program, having built his case as one of the most effective player developers/recruiters on the West Coast over this span.

The visit from Edwards - the third-ranked player in the 2028 class according to 247Sports - serves as a true payoff to the job that Tuitele has done over the last three-plus years. Max Iheanachor currently serves as the best example of the fruits of Tuitele's labors paying off, as the former JUCO player is now slated to be selected high in the upcoming NFL draft.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is also reflected in interest from other elite prospects at the position, as Jake Hildebrand - a four-star recruit in the 2027 class - has already announced Arizona State as a finalist to earn his pledge in the months ahead. Three-star tackle Ben Lowther has also placed Arizona State amongst the finalists for his services, which simply reflects the quality of the job Tuitele has done.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Oregon Ducks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State's Recruiting Exploits Extend Beyond OL

While the offensive line efforts on the recruiting front have been at the forefront the most often as of late, this visit is laying the foundation for other positions as well. Wide receivers coach Hines Ward has already earned a pledge from four-star Nico Bland out of California, while Marcus Arroyo successfully recruited QB Weston Nielsen out of Texas. Several position coaches who have earned a reputation as exceptional cultivators of talent are now seeing the benefits come to play.

One of the other major developments continues to be the rising presence of the Sun Devils in Texas, as over half of the class of 2026 recruits came from the state in the build-up to this moment. Assistant head coach Bryan Carrington is playing a crucial role in building the Sun Devils up as a permanent player in the massive pipeline state.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State is gaining traction in several positions from a pure recruiting standpoint.