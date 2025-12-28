Arizona State Offensive Rising Stars to Watch vs. Duke
TEMPE -- The December 31 Sun Bowl contest between the 8-4 Arizona State Sun Devils and 8-5 Duke Blue Devils will serve as something of a transition between ushering in a new generation of ASU stars and sending off veterans that are set to move on to a new phase in life in a proper manner.
Arizona State on SI selects three freshman standouts on the roster that have potential to be in-line for major roles this coming Wednesday below.
RB Demarius "Man Man" Robinson
Any number of running backs that are set to take the field could be categorized here, but the freshman from Oklahoma qualifies here.
Robinson has taken nine carries for 28 yards in his first season with the program, but has shown significant promise through struggles - including a lost fumble against Colorado on November 22.
This will be a game that serves as a showcase for junior Kanye Udoh and redshirt freshman Jason Brown Jr. as well, but Robinson has multiple believers from within the program in his own right.
QB Cameron Dyer
While senior Jeff Sims will receive the start against Duke, Dillingham has stated that the freshman has potential to see action in the game - the New Mexico native would retain his redshirt in the process as well, as this would be the first game he has taken a snap in during the 2025 season.
Dyer had a nearly year-long journey to return from a knee injury that he suffered in the state championship game as a senior, finally getting cleared to suit up for the November 1 game against Iowa State as a backup to Sims.
Dyer has thoroughly impressed during practices over the last two-plus weeks, drawing praise from OC Marcus Arroyo, Sims and others - it will be fascinating to see what the dual threat can do if he is in fact placed in special packages.
TE AJ Ia
Ia is set to preserve his redshirt just the same as Dyer - the four-star recruit at the TE position in the 2025 recruiting class has made a lasting impression since joining the program, but sat behind already established players at the spot.
Now is the opportunity for Ia to begin establishing himself as the favorite to be TE1 in 2026, as Chamon Metayer and Cameron Harpole are departing the program, while Khamari Anderson projects to be more of a depth piece next season.
