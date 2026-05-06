ASU Baseball Answering to the Pressure

How quickly things can change in College Baseball. That is why this sport is different from the rest. Any given game could change the course of a season.

For a player, it could be one pitch, one at-bat, one defensive play, or a coach gives the player the confidence. It just takes one moment. The game of baseball is already hard, and it becomes even harder when a player makes it worse by thinking something cannot change after one mistake. It has been the opposite for one baseball team.

ASU Sun Devil head caoch Willie Bloomquist stands in the dugout during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That team is the Arizona State Sun Devils Baseball Team. Just a month ago, there were many questions about them from top to bottom. They were a team that should have been playing better baseball, given all the talent they have. They were playing inconsistent baseball, but that is what is beautiful about college baseball, because this team has turned it around. Well, they're under a ton of pressure. But they have been playing great baseball over the last few weeks.

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

ASU Continues To Answer to the Pressure

It has been a great sign to see from this team. As they are coming to the end of the regular season, they picked the right time to turn it on and be the team that many were looking for over the last few months. No panic, no player looking to do it all by themselves, or a major shift. Just a team that came together and has been taking it one pitch, one base, one out, and one game at a time. They let the results take care of themselves; they just want to play the best baseball they can.

Arizona State Sun Devils outfielder Dean Toigo (55) slides to thrid base as Oklahoma Sooners infielder Camden Johnson (9) reaches for the ball in the first inning of a college baseball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and the Arizona State Sun Devils at Kimrey Family Stadium in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Picking Up Momentum

They are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and they have picked up two big-time Big 12 conference series victories over the last two weekends. They added them to their resume, and it is going to be an interesting one once the regular season is all said and done. Going into their next series, they are currently tied for second place in the Big 12 conference with West Virginia.

The Sun Devils have two series left this weekend against Oklahoma State and next weekend against Houston. In between those series, they have a non-conference game against Grand Canyon. They will close out the season on a high note and prepare for postseason play. This could be a special season for Arizona State.

Arizona State's Nu'u Contrades (6) reacts after hitting a 2-RBI-triple against Oregon State in the fourth inning during the Pac-12 Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium on May 25, 2023. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK