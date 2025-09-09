How Far Arizona State Falls in Power Rankings After Loss
TEMPE -- Arizona State is seeking to get back on solid footing after tripping up last Saturday in a 24-20 defeat at the hands of Mississippi State.
Kenny Dillingham's squad has understandably taken a tumble perceptually - going from frequently considered to be on the doorstep of the top 10 to completely falling out of the top 25.
CBS Sports' Chip Patterson broke the news that the Sun Devils dropped from number 12 to number 35 in the site's weekly ranking of all 138 FBS teams.
More on the Sun Devils' major tumble:
- "The Sun Devils nearly got out of Starkville with a narrow win if not for pass coverage breakdowns in the final moments of the loss at Mississippi State. Arizona State will have chances to bounce back up in the rankings with several games against other Big 12 opponents, but here we see a pretty big punishment for the loss."
The Sun Devils simply put together an anemic first-half performance, with the big plays the defense allowed being the cherry on top in terms of taking a defeat. Sam Leavitt looked rattled for nearly the entire night, while it took nearly a half for the run game to get going.
The loss is ultimately inexcusable - even against an SEC foe. Mississippi State was voted to finish last in the conference and is still considered a rebuilding program under Jeff Lebby. Even if they surprise the college football world in 2025, the loss was not one that the Sun Devils wanted to take, especially as a program that is already potentially at the point of being relevant every year.
The Big 12 slate will be a massive opportunity for the Sun Devils to re-establish themselves within the top 25 of the nation in the coming weeks - with battles against Baylor, Texas Christian, Utah, and Texas Tech on the docket beyond Texas State.
Time will tell if Dillingham can capture the same magic that was found last season - Leavitt, Tyson, and the remainder of the roster will continue to fight for respect.
