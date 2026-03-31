Arizona State Practice Report: Tuesday Sees Offense Seize the Day

TEMPE -- Day one of week three of Arizona State football practices is officially in the books.

The Tuesday practice session ushered in the second week of the team working in full pads and is seeing the team put together a more concerted effort from a physicality perspective.

Arizona State running back Kyson Brown (1) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The upward trajectory of physicality has become apparent in recent days - with the offense winning the day overall on Tuesday after the defense held the upper hand in Saturday's practice. Head coach Kenny Dillingham was also more pleased with how the team is coming around in his media availability following the session, as was TE coach Jason Mohns - who has been tasked with replacing his two-deep (Chamon Metayer/Cameron Harpole) that served as an effective duo last season.

Follow key takeaways from Tuesday's practice below with Arizona State on SI.

Major Position Groups Shine

This was very likely the best day the quarterback room has experienced during the six practices that have been held in front of media. Cutter Boley certainly had his most effective day during the first three weeks of practice - connecting on several well-placed throws and limiting his mistakes, as the lone interception thrown was off of a pass that was dropped and picked off by Caleb Chester.

Mikey Keene did throw a pick-six during practice to early camp standout in CB Ashton Stamps, but the grad student continues to be a steadying hand in the room. Redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer continues to improve by the day as well and is to be noted.

Mikey Keene (#12 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The running back room had several opportunities to shine, as there are six players at the position that are more than worthy of receiving playing time in-season - at least at the moment. Kyson Brown appears to be healthy and thriving in multiple avenues - including as a pass catcher and blocker.

The offensive line had what is arguably their best day as well, with that ultimately translating to the offense having an overall successful day. Saga Tuitele has done a great job working with the incoming transfers during this time.

Senior Star Displays Leadership

Senior DT C.J. Fite displayed an obvious sign of leadership following practice, as the All-Big 12 talent was working with fellow defensive lineman on technique on-field. The lone returnee on the Pat Tillman Leadership Council has continued to grow in that department - both vocally/by example.