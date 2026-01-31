Predicting Where Remaining Arizona State "Golden Ticket" Recipients Will Land

TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program lost out on one of the "golden ticket" recipients from the 2027 recruiting class.

Four-star Desert Edge receiver Zerek Sidney opted to commit to the University of Washington last week, which put a dent in head coach Kenny Dillingham's efforts to retain Arizona high school prodigies in-state.

The program is set to move forward despite missing out on Sidney - ASU on SI predicts where the other recipients stand in the process.

Noah Roberts: Elsewhere

Roberts - a Basha high running back - is set to visit Arizona State's campus this weekend alongside fellow teammates.

The track record that Arizona State has built up at the running back position over the last 15 years - particularly under Shaun Aguano - has to be enticing.

However, signs are pointing towards Oregon and potentially Ohio State as landings spots.

Jake Hildebrand: Arizona State

Hildebrand would be one of the most seismic recruiting additions for ASU in some time, as the Basha tackle would serve as a potential day-one starter, as well as paving the way for blue chip recruits to stay in Arizona for their collegiate careers.

OL coach Saga Tuitele is one of the best examples of being a true "player's coach" and has a strong chance of securing one of the best offensive lineman in the 2027 class.

Basha tackles Dajohn Yarborough (75) and Jake Hildebrand (74) sit on the bench after another rushing touchdown against Brophy Prep during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jai Jones: Arizona State

The Chandler receiver is considered a top-15 player in the state and serves as another potential opportunity for WR coach Hines Ward to add a tantilzing talent to his room.

Jones will likely face a pitch that includes staying close to home, having a chance to earn early playing time, and the allure of joining a program that has developed Brandon Aiyuk and Jordyn Tyson in recent years.

Basha safety Kaden Williams (1) makes an interception on a pass intended for Chandler wide receiver Jai Jones (11) during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benjamin Lowther: Arizona State

Lowther is a three-star recruit out of Centennial high school in Peoria who originally committed to play for Stanford, but has since decommitted.

The possibility of going back to the original commitment is certainly possible, but Tuitele's efforts loom large here.

Kael Snyder: Elsewhere

Snyder is another intriguing quarterback option for the Sun Devils in years to come, although the current assortment of players in place will make it challenging to carve out a QB1 future in Tempe.

It feels more likely than not that the Perry product will choose to play elsewhere, especially knowing that Weston Nielsen is committed to play for the Sun Devils as part of the 2027 class.

Perry High School quarterback Kael Snyder looks to pass on Sept. 20, 2024, at Perry High School in Gilbert. | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

