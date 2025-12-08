Arizona State Receives Votes in Week 6 AP Poll

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State basketball team has been one of the pleasant surprises in the early stages of the 2025-26 season, as the Sun Devils currently sit at 7-2 with a pair of wins over high-major competition in Texas and Oklahoma, while also suffering the two losses in a competitive manner to top-25 caliber opponents.

The 86-70 thrashing of Oklahoma has opened the eyes of many from around the country, as nationally respected reporters in Jon Rothstein and Andy Katz - who are now beginning to rank the Sun Devils inside the top 40 teams in the nation.

This is being realized in the polls as well, as the Sun Devils received two votes in the week six top 25 rankings from the AP, which effectively ranks them within the top 45 teams in the nation heading into the stretch run of non-conference pay.

How Rest of Big 12 Shakes Up

A total of six Big 12 teams are ranked (four inside of the top 10), while two other rivals received votes as well.

Arizona (#1)

Iowa State (#4)

Houston (#7)

Brigham Young (#10)

Texas Tech (#16)

Kansas (#19)

Oklahoma State, TCU (Received Votes)

The Sun Devils will have an opportunity to play all of these opponents at least once during Big 12 play. They are set to face-off with rival Arizona on January 14 in Tucson and January 31 in Tempe. They will face the Cyclones on March 7 in Ames in the regular season finale, while traveling to face Houston on January 18. BYU is set to be the second conference game - a road game that is set for January 8. Texas Tech will be welcomed to Tempe on February 17, with Darryn Peterson and Kansas making the trip on March 3.

Next Two Weeks Are Crucial for Arizona State

The final stretch of non-conference play will be absolutely crucial to the trajectory of the Arizona State season, as the Sun Devils have to avoid bad loss opportunities to Northern Arizona and Oregon State. They also have chances to pick up consequential victories over Santa Clara, who is well-liked by metrics, as well as UCLA, who is ranked 25th in the current AP rankings.

The one certainty in mid-December is that the Sun Devils are in an optimal position relative to what was expected coming into the season, and that the ramp-up to Big 12 play is setting up to be a vital time period.

