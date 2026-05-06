Preview of Arizona State's Final Home Series

The Arizona State Sun Devils Baseball team is looking to stay hot this weekend. They will be back at home looking to keep things going in the right direction against their Big 12 rival, the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

This will be the last home series for Arizona State, and they are looking to make it a great one, giving their fans something to cheer about and make a lot of noise about. It is going to be a special series for them, and especially for all the Seniors.

Sep 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Baseball head coach Willie Bloomquist was in attendance at ASU night held at Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

This team is coming off big-time back-to-back Big 12 series wins. They are playing great baseball right now, and they want to keep it up against their next opponent. It won't be easy for this team, but they have what it takes.

Arizona State's Nu'u Contrades (6) reacts after hitting an RBI double against Oregon State in the third inning during the Pac-12 Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium on May 25, 2023. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

They have been showing it all season long, and now, coming down the stretch, it is the time to go for it. The Sun Devils are looking to keep putting on the pressure on the top team in the Big 12 as well. They are doing it one game at a time.

Feb 28, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Tennessee Volunteers against Arizona State Sun Devils during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Oklahoma State - Arizona State Preview

The Sun Devils are going to go into this final home series fully rested and prepared. They were supposed to have a midweek game against the SEC team, Missouri, but it was canceled due to the weather. This team will have to take advantage of that and do everything they can to keep playing their best baseball. It will be behind some of the best pitching and hitters in the country. The pitching has turned it up over the last few weeks. That is a great sign.

ASU's new head baseball coach, Willie Bloomquist, speaks to the media during ASU Baseball's first official media day ahead of practice on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Uscp 7jhekp9z81h17w2cjyge Original | Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma State is looking to stay hot as well. The Cowboys are coming off a huge sweep last weekend over TCU. They have a great weekend and are looking to get a quad one-series victory over the Sun Devils. They want to beef up their resume before the Big 12 Tournament , just like all the teams in college baseball want to do.

Coming into this conference series, Arizona State is 33-15 overall and 16-8 in the Big 12. For the Cowboys, 31-17 overall, with a 14-10 record in the Big 12. Another great series to keep your eyes on. The Sun Devils will be running high if they get this series win and improve their ranking and resume.

ASU head baseball coach Willie Bloomquist talks about the upcoming season during media availability at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Jan. 28, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images