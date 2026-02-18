Previewing Arizona State's Crucial Matchup vs. Iowa State
In this story:
TEMPE -- Molly Miller's Arizona State Sun Devils (21-6, 8-6 Big 12) are seeking to build off of a 2-0 week and continue to build a case to reach the NCAA tournament against the Iowa State Cyclones (20-6, 8-6) on Wednesday night on the road.
The Sun Devils are coming off of an emotional 75-69 win over rival Arizona in an overtime contest, while Iowa State took down Kansas State by a score of 76-72 on Sunday afternoon.
Iowa State is widely being considered a team that is likely to reach the tournament at this stage, while the Sun Devils are seen as a team that needs to do more work to find themselves in the 68-team bracket.
Preview Wednesday night's game below with Arizona State on SI.
Game Information
WHO: Arizona State @ Iowa State
WHEN: 5:30 P.M. MST
WHERE: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
BROADCAST NETWORK: ESPN+
Iowa State Runs Through Audi Crooks
Iowa State's offense undoubtedly runs through their star junior.
The 6'3" forward has averaged over 22 points per game across 93 career games, and leads the team in rebounding as well thus far this season.
Crooks possesses an incredible blend of footwork, shooting touch, post skill, and ability to draw fouls in different scenarios. The Cyclones average nearly 83 points per game as a team largely due to Crooks - the junior clearly has to be a major point of emphasis for the Sun Devils' defensive attack.
The Iowa State defense is typically strong in compliment of the offense, however Crooks sometimes gets caught sleeping off-ball, which creates opportunities for open cuts to the basket, as well as post-ups.
This presents a major opportunity for forwards Heloisa Carrera and McKinna Brackens to enjoy fruitful performances on the block - this will be a key matchup to pay attention to.
Prediction: Arizona State Win
ESPN's BPI index gives Arizona State just a 13.7% chance of earning a win tonight - this should absolutely be discounted going into the game.
While Arizona State is at a disadvantage in playing on the road and in the fact that Iowa State rosters the best player on the floor, it seems as if the Sun Devils are coming with an edge that isn't necessarily tangible, but is noticable.
Expect Gabby Elliott to drive the Arizona State offense forward, while the aforementioned forward duo takes advantage of the promising linear matchup in what will be a monumental victory for Miller's team.
Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here, and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here..
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.