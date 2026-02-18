Previewing Arizona State's Crucial Matchup vs. Iowa State

TEMPE -- Molly Miller's Arizona State Sun Devils (21-6, 8-6 Big 12) are seeking to build off of a 2-0 week and continue to build a case to reach the NCAA tournament against the Iowa State Cyclones (20-6, 8-6) on Wednesday night on the road.

The Sun Devils are coming off of an emotional 75-69 win over rival Arizona in an overtime contest, while Iowa State took down Kansas State by a score of 76-72 on Sunday afternoon.

Iowa State is widely being considered a team that is likely to reach the tournament at this stage, while the Sun Devils are seen as a team that needs to do more work to find themselves in the 68-team bracket.

Kansas State Wildcats forward Nastja Claessens (4) steals the ball away from ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens (21) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Preview Wednesday night's game below with Arizona State on SI.

Game Information

WHO: Arizona State @ Iowa State

WHEN: 5:30 P.M. MST

WHERE: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

BROADCAST NETWORK: ESPN+

Iowa State Runs Through Audi Crooks

Iowa State's offense undoubtedly runs through their star junior.

The 6'3" forward has averaged over 22 points per game across 93 career games, and leads the team in rebounding as well thus far this season.

Crooks possesses an incredible blend of footwork, shooting touch, post skill, and ability to draw fouls in different scenarios. The Cyclones average nearly 83 points per game as a team largely due to Crooks - the junior clearly has to be a major point of emphasis for the Sun Devils' defensive attack.

ASU Sun Devils forward Heloisa Carrera (14) shoots the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State defense is typically strong in compliment of the offense, however Crooks sometimes gets caught sleeping off-ball, which creates opportunities for open cuts to the basket, as well as post-ups.

This presents a major opportunity for forwards Heloisa Carrera and McKinna Brackens to enjoy fruitful performances on the block - this will be a key matchup to pay attention to.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

ESPN's BPI index gives Arizona State just a 13.7% chance of earning a win tonight - this should absolutely be discounted going into the game.

While Arizona State is at a disadvantage in playing on the road and in the fact that Iowa State rosters the best player on the floor, it seems as if the Sun Devils are coming with an edge that isn't necessarily tangible, but is noticable.

Expect Gabby Elliott to drive the Arizona State offense forward, while the aforementioned forward duo takes advantage of the promising linear matchup in what will be a monumental victory for Miller's team.

ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens 921) fights for a loose ball with Kansas State Wildcats guard Taryn Sides (11) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .

Please follow us on X when you click right here , as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!