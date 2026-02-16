Previewing ASU Basketball's Crucial Week Ahead

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 4-8 Big 12) are heading into the stretch run of Bobby Hurley's 11th season at the helm in Tempe - this week brings a new set of challenges, with a home contest against a ranked opponent, and a road battle against a regular fixture at the top of the conference.

The 85-76 win over Oklahoma State last Tuesday likely lent new life to the Sun Devils' season, but they must capitalize on the positive momentum by stacking up wins - with just six more opportunities to do so over the rest of the regular season.

Follow Arizona State on SI's preview of the week to come below.

Tuesday: Texas Tech

Texas Tech is one of the biggest risers in the new Big 12 over the last three years under head coach Grant McCasland.

The Red Raiders hit a bit of a midseason wall with back-to-back losses against UCF and Kansas, but have rebounded with three consecutive wins - including a triumph over Arizona on Saturday. The Red Raiders have proven to be one of the true sleepers when it comes to scouting true contenders this season, as the Arizona win is joined by serving as Duke's lone loss to this point of the campaign, while they also took down Houston and BYU for good measure.

J.T. Toppin is the player to watch for the Red Raiders, as the junior forward is averaging 21.9 points per game, and 11.0 rebounds per contest - this will be a major test for Arizona State's front line, particularly for Massamba Diop.

Arizona State and Texas Tech are slated for a late night, as the game is set for a tipoff of 9 P.M. MST.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday: @Baylor

Baylor (13-12, 3-9 Big 12) have struggled mightily for much of this season in what has been a shocking development for the 2021 national champions.

The Bears have lost three consecutive outings - although all three were competitive games against ranked opponents. The Bears will get an opportunity to snap the losing streak ahead of Saturday when they take a trip to face Kansas State on Tuesday night.

Baylor remains a team that cannot be discounted despite the up-and-down season, as the Bears feature a high-scoring duo in Cameron Carr (19.2 PPG) and Tounde Yessoufou (18.4) - as the two contribute to an offense that puts up over 83 PPG.

Arizona State and Baylor are set to take on one another at 2 P.M. MST on Saturday afternoon.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .