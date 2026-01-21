Previewing ASU's Major Road Battle Against West Virginia

TEMPE -- Molly Miller's Arizona State Sun Devils (17-2, 4-2 Big 12) are set to enter the stretch run of conference play against the 22nd-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (15-4, 5-2) as the first part of a two-game road trip on Wednesday night.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a massive 67-51 home win over Kansas, while West Virginia is two narrow conference losses away from being undefeated in league play.

Game Details

WHO: Arizona State @ #22 West Virginia

WHERE: Hope Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

WHEN: 5:00 P.M. MST

BROADCAST NETWORK: ESPN+

ASU Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller yells out to her team as they play the Coppin State Bald Eagles at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Skinny: Arizona State is continuing to put together a historic season in year one of the Miller era, as they are now on the doorstep of securing win number 20 on the year - West Virginia would be the first top-25 win on the year as well.

The Mountaineers are a well-balanced and well-coached team that is very close to being undefeated in conference play, having defeated Iowa State within the last two weeks as well.

Wednesday night's game is an absolute massive opportunity for the Sun Devils to both attempt to climb up the standings, as well as to earn a marquee win that will help them in the NCAA tournament selection process.

West Virginia X-Factor: Sydney Shaw

West Virginia is home to several players that average double digit scoring numbers - and are led by guard Gia Cooke (14.5 PPG), but Shaw is perhaps the most unheralded member of the squad.

Shaw is shooting a career-best 40% from three-point range on over six attempts per game, while also averaging nearly five rebounds per night, and having collected 45 steals on the season already.

The Arizona State offense has to be prudent against an opportunistic West Virginia defense, particularly Shaw and her ability to play the passing lanes.

ASU Sun Devils guard Last-Tear Poa (13) drives into the lane as Coppin State Bald Eagles guard Skylar Barnes (5) defends at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: Arizona State Win

This prediction may come as a surprise, as the Mountaineers average nearly 79 points per contest, are playing at home, and have played as well as any team not named TCU in the Big 12 thus far.

However, something feels different about the Arizona State team following the humbling loss to TCU. The Sun Devil defense remains among the best in the Big 12, while key contributors such as forward McKinna Brackens are due to have potent offensive showings moving into the middle of league play.

