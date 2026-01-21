Previewing ASU's Major Road Battle Against West Virginia
In this story:
TEMPE -- Molly Miller's Arizona State Sun Devils (17-2, 4-2 Big 12) are set to enter the stretch run of conference play against the 22nd-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (15-4, 5-2) as the first part of a two-game road trip on Wednesday night.
The Sun Devils are coming off of a massive 67-51 home win over Kansas, while West Virginia is two narrow conference losses away from being undefeated in league play.
Follow the preview and prediction of Wednesday night's game with Arizona State on SI below.
Game Details
WHO: Arizona State @ #22 West Virginia
WHERE: Hope Coliseum, Morgantown, WV
WHEN: 5:00 P.M. MST
BROADCAST NETWORK: ESPN+
The Skinny: Arizona State is continuing to put together a historic season in year one of the Miller era, as they are now on the doorstep of securing win number 20 on the year - West Virginia would be the first top-25 win on the year as well.
The Mountaineers are a well-balanced and well-coached team that is very close to being undefeated in conference play, having defeated Iowa State within the last two weeks as well.
Wednesday night's game is an absolute massive opportunity for the Sun Devils to both attempt to climb up the standings, as well as to earn a marquee win that will help them in the NCAA tournament selection process.
West Virginia X-Factor: Sydney Shaw
West Virginia is home to several players that average double digit scoring numbers - and are led by guard Gia Cooke (14.5 PPG), but Shaw is perhaps the most unheralded member of the squad.
Shaw is shooting a career-best 40% from three-point range on over six attempts per game, while also averaging nearly five rebounds per night, and having collected 45 steals on the season already.
The Arizona State offense has to be prudent against an opportunistic West Virginia defense, particularly Shaw and her ability to play the passing lanes.
Prediction: Arizona State Win
This prediction may come as a surprise, as the Mountaineers average nearly 79 points per contest, are playing at home, and have played as well as any team not named TCU in the Big 12 thus far.
However, something feels different about the Arizona State team following the humbling loss to TCU. The Sun Devil defense remains among the best in the Big 12, while key contributors such as forward McKinna Brackens are due to have potent offensive showings moving into the middle of league play.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.