Arizona State Reveals Friday's Player Availability Report
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to improve their Big 12 record to 4-1 in the 2025 season in what is sure to be a challenging battle with the 6-1 Houston Cougars on Saturday.
One of the most significant hurdles that is front of the Sun Devils is the seemingly increasing list of injuries - it has been an issue from the very first game on in this campaign.
The Arizona State program did receive potentially good news in the form of a key player that was upgraded on Friday's Big 12 availability report - which is directly below.
OUT
WR Jordyn Tyson, RB Kyson Brown, DB Xavion Alford, WR Noble Johnson, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson, QB Christian Hunt, LB Tate Romney
Romney is the only change here from Thursday - the rotation linebacker will not play, which makes the status of a fellow linebacker on the report all the more crucial.
QUESTIONABLE
DB Myles "Ghost" Rowser, S Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, LB Jordan Crook, DL Prince Dorbah
The most shocking development over the last 24 hours is that Dorbah has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable - seldom do players improve to that degree in the span of a day, but it appears as if there is a real chance that the star edge rusher will play tomorrow.
Dorbah has contributed to the Arizona State pass rush posting one of the best sack totals in all of the FBS this season, and was instrumental in the victory over Texas Christian nearly a month ago.
Crook's status will be monitored moving forward over the next 22 hours as well, as Romney's absence significantly lessens the depth at the position. Keyshaun Elliott and Martell Hughes are ready to step in and start, but much of the depth behind the pair is inexperienced.
PROBABLE
TE Chamon Metayer, QB Sam Leavitt, TE Khamari Anderson, TE AJ Ia, DB Adama Fall, P Kanyon Floyd, DB Kyan McDonald, LB Prayer Young-Blackgoat
Right tackle Max Iheanachor, center Wade Helton, and defensive tackle C.J. Fite were removed from the availability report - which confirms all three players will be good to go on Saturday. One of the more fascinating developments is sure to be whether Helton slots back in as starting center or if Makua Pule continues to stay in the role after largely excelling against Texas Tech.
Arizona State-Houston is set for a start time of 5 P.M. AZT tomorrow evening from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.
