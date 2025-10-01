ASU’s Prince Dorbah Staying Focused, Grateful as Season Continues
TEMPE -- Arizona State's pass rush has experienced a revolution in the 2025 season.
The lack of consistent pass rush in 2024 was one of the very most pointed 'weak points' of a conference championship caliber squad. Players such as Prince Dorbah were far from being the best versions of themselves and the chemistry lacked relative to other units.
That is no longer the case in 2025 - with Dorbah experiencing a career game with three sacks and a forced fumble that resulted in the Sun Devils taking the lead.
The senior edge rusher and former Texas standout spoke to media after Tuesday's practice, discussing challenges that he has faced in recent years - including injuries - while also stressing that he is making the most of his time left in Tempe.
- "I'm grateful, thankful. Man, this is the last year I get to play football at this university. So I'm just trying to take it day by day, you know, step by step, and just enjoy it. Because some of these dudes that probably won't get to play football ever again, some of these coaches I probably never get to see ever again, so, you know, just kind of just taking it day by day, enjoying it, and just maximizing my opportunity. Because I'm really blessed."
The talented pass rusher discussed the myriad of injuries that he has battled through in recent seasons, including a torn meniscus in the lead-up to 2024 fall camp that severely limited him in the seven games he appeared in.
Now, Dorbah gets to line up opposite fellow strong talents such as former five-star recruit Clayton Smith, the lanky, twitchy Elijah O'Neal, and the high-motor Justin Wodtly, while playing for one of the best position coaches in the nation in Diron Reynolds.
Dorbah has now recorded 12 sacks as a member of the Sun Devil program - with potential for several more in the cards at the moment. The ultimate most important factor in the Dorbah saga is that the veteran is now healthy, enjoying his role within the defense, and has the potential to dominate even more moving forward, with a unique matchup against Devon Dampier in the making on October 11.
