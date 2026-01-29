Prized 2027 Arizona State Recruit Set to Make College Decision

TEMPE -- The offseason has been in full swing for the Arizona State Sun Devils for nearly a month at this point - it virtually kicked into action the day the 2025 season ended on December 31 in the Sun Bowl contest against Duke.

The transfer portal opened up on January 2, which resulted in a three-week period of phenomenal success for the Sun Devils, who built up a borderline top 10 class.

Now, much of the focus has shifted towards the 2026 and 2027 high school recruiting classes, with a potential major addition on the horizon this week in one of the upcoming classes.

Recruiting expert Blair Angulo of 247 Sports broke news on Monday afternoon that local four-star wide receiver Zerek Sidney would be making his decision as to where to continue his football career on Thursday morning - with the Sun Devils making the cut for the final three, alongside Washington and Oklahoma.

"Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge four-star receiver Zerek Sidney will announce his college commitment this week, live on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel. Arizona State, Oklahoma and Washington are the final three."

Sidney was originally a recipient of a "golden ticket" that head coach Kenny Dillingham and staff gifted to six unique Arizona-based high school players in the 2027 class, joining several other high profile players, including offensive lineman Jake Hildebrand.

Sidney would potentially be next in line in terms of being a great receiver to come through Tempe - joining the likes of standouts such as Derek Hagan, Jaelen Strong, Brandon Aiyuk, Jordyn Tyson, and others.

For now, Hines Ward has to be thrilled about where the wide receiver room stands at the moment.

What Does Arizona State's WR Room Look Like Moving Forward?

Colorado transfer Omarion Miller is set to only play a singular season in Tempe, while Boston College transfer Reed Harris has two seasons of eligibility left.

Beyond the two stars is a collection of talent that's tantalizing, including Derek Eusebio, who earned an honorable mention for the All-Big 12 team in 2025, as well as the explosive Jaren Hamilton. The two veterans are joined by a trio of intriguing freshman - beginning with Uriah Neloms, who has impressed those within the program in his first season with the program, as well as Cory Butler Jr., and Harry Hassmann, who will be out for the next several months due to ACL surgery.

