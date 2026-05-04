Prized ASU Recruit Accepts Invite to All-Star Bowl Game

TEMPE -- The 2027 recruiting cycle is shaping up to be the most robust of Kenny Dillingham's tenure as head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils.

While Arizona State has missed out on top targets such as Noah Roberts , it has also managed to earn a pair of commitments from 4-star prospects, which perhaps served as a sign of things to come.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Several top targets remain on the board for the program, including 4-star OT Jake Hildebrand - who is a local prodigy, a top 100 recruit in the upcoming class, and arguably is the most coveted recruit for the program out of high school since Jayden Daniels.

Arizona State remains incredibly involved in the recruiting process, as they are in his final four along with Texas A&M, Oregon, and Utah. The Sun Devils are considered the favorite to land his pledge at the moment, but the more important topic at hand is Hildebrand being invited to take part in the Navy All-American Bowl, which shows just how vaulted he is as a prospect.

So honored and grateful to be invited to play in the 2027 Navy ALL-AMERICAN Bowl Game. I feel so blessed to be picked for this experience and compete with the top players in the nation. @AABonNBC #NavyAAB @JohnSchmidAAB #TeamAdidas @BrandonHuffman @ErikRichardsUSA @bashagridiron… pic.twitter.com/8ncYhjG0EC — Jake Hildebrand (@JakeH_2027) May 4, 2026

Follow Hildebrand's growth as a player and how meaningful the process is to ASU below.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham (left) with booster Jay Blegen against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hildebrand's Ceiling Is Incredible

The top-100 prospect is already far ahead of where most tackle prospects are at this point in the average player's journey. His frame of 6'6" and 290 pounds is intriguing as is, but the technique that he displays as a blocker is truly next-level for a soon-to-be high school senior.

The sky is truly the limit for Hildebrand, and he could be the first of many local blue-chip products to make the jump to ASU.

Basha offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand (74) celebrates winning the Open state championship against Chandler at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Process Crucial for Arizona State

Hildebrand's posture as a true elite prospect makes this situation a golden opportunity for OL coach Saga Tuitele to make a unique pitch that Oregon, Utah, and Texas A&M don't have.

Oregon produced arguably the best tackle in the NFL (Penei Sewell), while Utah sent two tackles to the first round of the 2026 draft, and Texas A&M owns one of the most robust NIL backings of any program in college football - this may not matter.

ASU offensive line coach Saga Tuitele runs a drill as the team holds their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tuitele's pitch as a hometown hero carrying the mantle of a rapidly changing outlook at the position from first-round draft selection Max Iheanachor, against the backdrop of elite facilities, might end up being too good to be true in the race to earn his services. ASU remains in a good spot.