Prized ASU Recruit Accepts Invite to All-Star Bowl Game
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TEMPE -- The 2027 recruiting cycle is shaping up to be the most robust of Kenny Dillingham's tenure as head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils.
While Arizona State has missed out on top targets such as Noah Roberts, it has also managed to earn a pair of commitments from 4-star prospects, which perhaps served as a sign of things to come.
Several top targets remain on the board for the program, including 4-star OT Jake Hildebrand - who is a local prodigy, a top 100 recruit in the upcoming class, and arguably is the most coveted recruit for the program out of high school since Jayden Daniels.
Arizona State remains incredibly involved in the recruiting process, as they are in his final four along with Texas A&M, Oregon, and Utah. The Sun Devils are considered the favorite to land his pledge at the moment, but the more important topic at hand is Hildebrand being invited to take part in the Navy All-American Bowl, which shows just how vaulted he is as a prospect.
Follow Hildebrand's growth as a player and how meaningful the process is to ASU below.
Hildebrand's Ceiling Is Incredible
The top-100 prospect is already far ahead of where most tackle prospects are at this point in the average player's journey. His frame of 6'6" and 290 pounds is intriguing as is, but the technique that he displays as a blocker is truly next-level for a soon-to-be high school senior.
The sky is truly the limit for Hildebrand, and he could be the first of many local blue-chip products to make the jump to ASU.
Process Crucial for Arizona State
Hildebrand's posture as a true elite prospect makes this situation a golden opportunity for OL coach Saga Tuitele to make a unique pitch that Oregon, Utah, and Texas A&M don't have.
Oregon produced arguably the best tackle in the NFL (Penei Sewell), while Utah sent two tackles to the first round of the 2026 draft, and Texas A&M owns one of the most robust NIL backings of any program in college football - this may not matter.
Tuitele's pitch as a hometown hero carrying the mantle of a rapidly changing outlook at the position from first-round draft selection Max Iheanachor, against the backdrop of elite facilities, might end up being too good to be true in the race to earn his services. ASU remains in a good spot.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.