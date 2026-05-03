Arizona State Misses Out on Prized 2027 Recruit

TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program is continuing on an upward trajectory from many different vantage points.

Kenny Dillingham has rebuilt Arizona State into a national brand, winning the Big 12, cultivating a landscape that helps retain key staff members, and building recruiting classes that outdo the previous year's by the year.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2027 class is shaping up to be the best of the Dillingham era, as 4-star WR Nico Bland and QB Weston Nielsen have already pledged to join the program, with others such as blue-chip local OT Jake Hildebrand (Basha H.S.) in a position to sign to ASU by the end of the cycle.

Unfortunately, not all targets will end up being successfully recruited; that much was the case on Friday when Hildebrand's teammate in RB Noah Roberts chose the Texas Longhorns over ASU, Oregon, and Michigan.

Basha running back Noah Roberts (6) runs against Chandler during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State missing out on a blue-chip local recruit stings a bit, but they will recover and be able to assemble a strong class despite it - more on the fallout below.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State Misses Out on Another Local Prodigy

Roberts was very interested in ASU - in large part due to RB coach Shaun Aguano - but ultimately opted to follow the footsteps of one of his football idols in Bijan Robinson. Roberts becomes the fourth Sun Devil recruit who received a "golden ticket" last summer to commit elsewhere. QB Kael Snyder committed to Boise State, OL Ben Lowther re-committed to Stanford after re-opening his process in recent months, and WR Zerek Sidney, who opted to commit to Washington.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The ultimate struggle to retain in-state talent remains at the moment, although the Sun Devils are well-positioned to land Hildebrand and WR Jai Jones by December. The $10 million endowment the program received will almost certainly aid recruiting efforts moving forward, complementing Dillingham's prowess as a recruiter.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State RB Group Still Stands Strong

Aguano has a clear plan of attack, even after losing out on Roberts - both now and moving forward. There are as many as six running backs that have made a case to see the field in a significant manner in the upcoming season, including the returning Kyson Brown and transfers Marquis Gillis/David Avit.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The player of the future at the position is quite clearly Cardae Mack, who has left a lasting impression as a true freshman - potentially easing the pain of losing out on Roberts in the process.