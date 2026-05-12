Prized Arizona State Recruit To Announce Decision Wednesday
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TEMPE -- The 2027 recruiting class remains in position to be the most robust of the Kenny Dillingham era for the Arizona State Sun Devils, with another target making a final decision on Wednesday.
While Arizona State has missed out on valued in-state targets such as OL Ben Lowther, they have also secured pledges from four-star talents such as WR Nico Bland, who could be joined by Quentin Burrell, who is making the decision tomorrow.
Burrell (Chicago) is a top-100 prospect in the class - he is making a decision between ASU, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Missouri. Michigan is considered the favorite, but the Sun Devils shouldn't be counted out either.
Burrell Could Form Dynamic Duo in Tempe
The teaming up of Burrell and Bland would be a tantalizing proposition for WR coach Hines Ward, who has built up quite the track record in just two seasons of leading the receivers. Jordyn Tyson laid the foundation for the future, becoming an All-American over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Now, Omarion Miller and Reed Harris are carrying the mantle, as the dynamic duo was drawn to play in Tempe in large part due to Ward's coaching. The Colorado and Boston College transfers are prepared to set the stage for what is to come, as well as the viability of teaming up two stars within the confines of the same offense.
Arizona State Offense Set Regardless of Result
While the concerted effort to land Burrell has become more pronounced in recent weeks, the program will be just fine if they are unable to land the four-star blue-chip prospect. This optimism rests on several avenues, including coaching, recent financial developments, and more.
Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo have simply constructed one of the most impressive QB-friendly offensive systems in all of college football over the last two-plus years, while position coaches such as Ward have set the foundation for what's possible in a role as a recruiter/player developer. Its success has been widely demonstrated through Sam Leavitt's improvements.
Perhaps the factor that's even more crucial is the $10 million endowment from Brian Swette, which sets the stage for the Sun Devils to retain players more easily and recruit players out of high school more successfully. While ASU may not land Burrell, they are in good shape to move forward as a general recruiting force and are clearly establishing themselves as an attractive destination.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.