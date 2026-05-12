Prized Arizona State Recruit To Announce Decision Wednesday

TEMPE -- The 2027 recruiting class remains in position to be the most robust of the Kenny Dillingham era for the Arizona State Sun Devils, with another target making a final decision on Wednesday.

While Arizona State has missed out on valued in-state targets such as OL Ben Lowther, they have also secured pledges from four-star talents such as WR Nico Bland , who could be joined by Quentin Burrell, who is making the decision tomorrow.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Burrell (Chicago) is a top-100 prospect in the class - he is making a decision between ASU, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Missouri. Michigan is considered the favorite, but the Sun Devils shouldn't be counted out either.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Burrell Could Form Dynamic Duo in Tempe

The teaming up of Burrell and Bland would be a tantalizing proposition for WR coach Hines Ward , who has built up quite the track record in just two seasons of leading the receivers. Jordyn Tyson laid the foundation for the future, becoming an All-American over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now, Omarion Miller and Reed Harris are carrying the mantle, as the dynamic duo was drawn to play in Tempe in large part due to Ward's coaching. The Colorado and Boston College transfers are prepared to set the stage for what is to come, as well as the viability of teaming up two stars within the confines of the same offense.

Apr 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson during the NFL Draft prospects clinic at Hazelwood Green Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona State Offense Set Regardless of Result

While the concerted effort to land Burrell has become more pronounced in recent weeks, the program will be just fine if they are unable to land the four-star blue-chip prospect. This optimism rests on several avenues, including coaching, recent financial developments, and more.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 13, 2023. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo have simply constructed one of the most impressive QB-friendly offensive systems in all of college football over the last two-plus years, while position coaches such as Ward have set the foundation for what's possible in a role as a recruiter/player developer. Its success has been widely demonstrated through Sam Leavitt's improvements.

Perhaps the factor that's even more crucial is the $10 million endowment from Brian Swette, which sets the stage for the Sun Devils to retain players more easily and recruit players out of high school more successfully. While ASU may not land Burrell, they are in good shape to move forward as a general recruiting force and are clearly establishing themselves as an attractive destination.