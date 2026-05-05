Arizona State Portal Class Receiving High Praise

The Arizona State Sun Devils have established themselves as a legitimate football program in recent years, with a College Football Playoff appearance two years ago.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Craig Haubert compiled a list of the top 25 transfer portal classes this offseason. Here is where the Sun Devils ranked.

Arizona State Slots at No. 13

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The college football landscape shifts at a mind-melting pace. Just ask Arizona State. Two years ago, Kenny Dillingham guided the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff," Haubert stated. "Fast-forward to this offseason, and he was forced to rebuild Arizona State on the fly after his top quarterback (Sam Leavitt, LSU), running back (Raleek Brown, Texas) and receiver (﻿ Jordyn Tyson , NFL), all moved on."

"To Dillingham's credit, Arizona State took some big swings in its attempt to replace Tyson's production," Haubert continued. " Omarion Miller (Colorado) and Reed Harris (Boston College) were two of the better receivers available. Miller is a deep-ball threat, and Harris, who has a big 6-foot-5 frame, can beat man coverage on the boundary. Both averaged more than 17 yards per catch in 2025."

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"The Sun Devils' class hinges on the development of transfer quarterback Cutter Boley, who they hope will fare better with an improved supporting cast and a more level playing field after Kentucky's offense was outmatched in 2025," Haubert explained. "If he struggles, Dillingham could also consider turning to his top incoming high schooler, SC Next 300 four-star quarterback Jake Fette."

Overall Thoughts

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, the Sun Devils compiled an 8-5 record, which was somewhat disappointing following their aforementioned semifinal appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2024. Earlier this offseason, head coach Kenny Dillingham voiced his expectations for the team next season.

“So whatever you are today is the expectation I have for you every day," Dillingham continued. "If you’re not a guy who can bring it every day, don’t bring it all today. If you are a guy who can bring it every single day and have that mindset, set the expectation for what I’m going to see out of you today. You get to pick that. So, I’m excited to see 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 to see that competition and mindset.”

Cutter Boley (#8 QB) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sun Devils' level of success will be contingent on how well Boley plays. Arizona State has been aggressive in the transfer portal, especially on offense. The Sun Devils could be one of the most potent offenses in the nation.