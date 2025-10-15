Arizona State RB Ruled Out for "Foreseeable Future"
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have experienced a substantial amount of unfortunate injury luck - which has been in contrast to the 2024 season.
Senior LB Zyrus Fiaseu, senior LG Ben Coleman, and others have been ruled out for the season in recent days, while junior RB Kyson Brown did not get an encouraging update in head coach Kenny Dillingham's press conference.
On Wednesday, Dillingham confirmed that the de-facto starting back will be out for at least three more games after further medical imaging was done in recent days.
"Yeah, Sips, unfortunately, gonna be out for the foreseeable future. You know, he did, you know, some more testing and imaging, and he's gonna be out for the foreseeable future, probably all the way through the bye to that to that length."
Brown spent the entirety of the 2024 season as the backup to Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo, enjoying major success in a small handful of games in which he received volume in.
Brown had an exceptionally consistent offseason - working his way into essentially becoming the starting running back on the team heading into game one - the 145 yard effort against Northern Arizona seemingly lended credence to the decision to gift a significant amount of touches to him.
The Mississippi native then unfortunately exited the Mississippi State game due to an ankle injury, subsequently missing the win over Texas State on September 13.
The dual-threat back returned for the Baylor and TCU games - but was unable to gain much traction in the opening conference battles. He went into the Thursday prior to the Utah game with a questionable designation - but was eventually cleared to play.
Brown did not appear in any snaps during the battle despite being active, and now it appears as if he will only be available for the final three games of the regular season.
Until then, Raleek Brown is poised to take the majority of touches, having established himself as a breakout star in the Big 12 this season, while Kanye Udoh will likely factor into this week's game more as well. Demarius "Man Man" Robinson took many first-team reps at practice on Wednesday - as Udoh was absent - expect the freshman to potentially factor into the offensive attack this week as well.
Arizona State is set to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders from Tempe on Saturday, with a 1 P.M. AZT kickoff in stone. The game is to be broadcast nationally on Fox.
