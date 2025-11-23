Raleek Brown Powers Arizona State to Win Over Colorado
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) secured a hard-earned victory against the Colorado Buffaloes (3-8, 1-7) by a score of 42-17 on Saturday night in Boulder, Colorado.
This game officially marked the return of Jordyn Tyson for the Sun Devils, while Colorado went into the game trying to play spoiler in the third start of the Jeff Sims experience in what has been a disappointing third season under Deion Sanders.
First Quarter
The first drive was relatively quiet for the Sun Devils, who were forced into a punting situation right away. The defense responded with a strong drive that resulted in a 59-yard Arizona State drive shortly after.
Tyson contributed to the drive with an incredible 42-yard grab on the sideline - the outcome of the drive ended up being a 39-yard field goal by Jesus Gomez.
The Arizona State defense continued to stand strong, however freshman running back Demarius Robinson fumbled the ball at the start of the third drive - Colorado recovered and was set up nicely to take advantage.
The Arizona State defense stood strong - stopping Colorado QB Julian Lewis on a fourth-and-short situation. Unfortunately, the Sun Devil offense stalled once again and was forced to punt - the ensuing Colorado drive gained the Buffaloes a touchdown drive off of a seven-yard run by Dallan Hayden.
Colorado went into quarter two with a 7-3 advantage.
Second Quarter
A promising Arizona State drive that began with a 25-yard connection between Sims and WR Malik McClain was stalled out - that is before a fake punt and connection to DL Blazen Lono-Wong occurred on fourth down.
The Sun Devils faced a fourth-and-short shortly after - Sims narrowly missed Tyson in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
Arizona State's offense flashed on a drive that began at about the halfway point of the second frame - that was until it stalled out in Colorado territory.
The response to another fourth down? A 33-yard passing touchdown from Sims to RB Raleek Brown - who scored a receiving touchdown in a second consecutive game.
The end of the half was unconventional, as Colorado turned the ball over on downs in a sequence that was followed by a Sims interception the very next play. Another defensive stand set up a 56-yard run from R. Brown. A failed trick play that employed Tyson as the passer resulted in a Gomez field goal.
Arizona State held a 13-7 advantage going into the locker room.
Third Quarter
Colorado came out of the second half with all cylinders firing, as Lewis finished off a 79-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown connection with WR Omarion Miller to re-take the lead.
The Sun Devils answered and took the lead back less than two minutes later - as Sims found Derek Eusebio down the seam for a 68-yard tochdown. Khamari Anderson converted on the two-point conversion to up the advantage to 21-14.
Sims threw an ill-fated interception on a ball that slipped out of his hands deep in their own territory. The Arizona State defense once again held strong to limit Colorado to a field goal.
Brown broke a run at the very end of the quarter and fumbled the ball in the process of a hurdle - Colorado recovered the ball and entered the final 15 minutes of action with the ball.
Fourth Quarter
Keith Abney II forced and recovered a fumble in response to the mishap - Brown ran for an 88-yard touchdown on the very next play to extend the lead to 28-17.
Reserve RB Kanye Udoh put ice on the game with a three-yard rushing touchdown after previously recording runs of 25 and seven yards prior.
Jason Brown Jr. secured the first touchdown of his career at the 1:20 mark of the fourth quarter to seal a 25-point win.
R. Brown was undoubtedly the player of the game - accumulating 288 total yards and two touchdowns in the process. The Sun Devils finish off the regular season on Friday night, November 28 against the Arizona Wildcats.
