Randy Bennett's Arizona State Introduction Postponed

TEMPE -- Arizona State men's basketball still has their guy in Randy Bennett, although the official introduction will be pushed back to next week after the 63-year old was originally slated to speak to media on Wednesday afternoon.

Arizona State AD Graham Rossini came out with a statement on Wednesday morning confirming that the press conference would be postponed until a later date due to coach Bennett feeling under the weather.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett cuts down the net after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

"To our Sun Devil Community,

Yesterday, upon Coach Bennett’s arrival, he was feeling under the weather dealing with an illness. As of this morning, Coach is still not feeling well, so we have decided to postpone our press conference, allowing him time to fully recover. Our plan is to reschedule for next week and we will share those details once finalized."

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil Athletic Director Graham Rossini during a game against Texas State Bobcats at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Bennett was officially announced as the 18th head coach in the history of the program on Monday, with the 25-year veteran coach of Saint Mary's expected to hit the ground running - he was slated to hit the road to recruit following Wednesday's press conference, although that is up in-the-air now that a potential illness is in the fold.

Stay tuned for updates surrounding when the presser will be rescheduled.

Bennett's Hiring Praised by Basketball World

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised Bennett as an incredible tactician, which backs up the notion that the latter will have a smooth transition from the mid-major level into power conference basketball - even at a job that is more challenging compared to some others.

“He’s a great basketball coach. When you have that kind of success for that long at a place like St. Mary’s, you’ve figured out a lot of ways to be successful. He just wins, and he’s won there forever. It’s a huge loss for St. Mary’s, obviously.”

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) dunks the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are several positive aspects that Bennett brings to the table that point towards a quick turnaround in Tempe.

These aspects include Bennett's ability to bring a high-floor product to the table behind a structured approach to both sides of the ball, his continued presence as an elite talent evaluator, and consistency as a developer of talent. The challenges are stacked up against the native of Mesa - including current NIL limitations, being a member in the Big 12, and much more. However, Bennett is prepared to take on this challenge and already has the Sun Devils heading in a positive direction.