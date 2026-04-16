Randy Bennett Officially Introduced as Sun Devils' HC

The Arizona State Sun Devils are hoping to revitalize their basketball program, and hiring Randy Bennett as the next head coach is a great start to the project.

Bennett, who spent the last 23 years as the head coach at Saint Mary's, brings a ton of experience and success to a program desperate for consistency. The 63-year-old head coach was formally introduced during a teleconference on Tuesday, which was delayed by a health issue shortly after he was hired more than two weeks ago.

Bennett's Thoughts

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts in the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"It got off to a crazy start," Bennett said. "I was so excited to be here and start this, and looking forward to the press conference, and then health-wise it got thrown off, threw us a curve ball, and thank goodness for Mayo Clinic, and so it got off to a different start."

Arizona State is coming off a 17-16 season, which concluded with a 49-point loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. Bennett explained his goals and approach for this program moving forward.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to the team during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"What I'm looking forward to is building this program into a program that has a lot of continuity and build where it is a power in the Big 12," Bennett explained. "There have been flashes, so I don't ever want to diminish what some other peoples' work has been, but that's what I think we can do, and that's what I'm looking forward to. Get Sun Devil basketball back to the top."

While Bennett has been viewed as an underrated head coach and has been approached by several programs over the years, he stated that Arizona State was the ideal place for him.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few, right, walks past Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett after a game at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 73-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Bennett Wanted This Job

"This is the only place I would have left for," Bennett said. "And it's been that way. It was not a tough decision for me. It's tough to leave Saint Mary's, to have so much invested there, so many friends and family."

Despite the Sun Devils being behind the eight ball, Bennett is confident that this program can compete for conference championships and establish itself as a contender in the near future.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett cuts down the net after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

"We're going to fire a shot, great basketball job," Bennett explained. "We're expecting to hit it running in year one," he said. "We're starting to build a team. I think you can expect a competitive team, a team that is playing in the NCAA Tournament, a team that's trying to get where they're playing for conference championships. It won't be easy, but it's definitely doable."