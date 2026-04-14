Grading Arizona State's Newest Transfer Portal Acquisition

The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off a disastrous 2025 season, in which they went 17-16 and finished 12th in the Big 12. To make matters worse, the Sun Devils suffered a 49-point loss against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament last month.

All of that culminated in the university firing Bobby Hurley after 11 years with the program, which the school announced shortly after the season ended.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Utah Utes in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Bobby Hurley has made incredible contributions to the sport of basketball, and that certainly includes many memorable moments during his time as our head coach," Arizona State Athletic Director Graham Rossini said in a statement.

"While we will not be extending his contract, we are so grateful for the 11 years that Coach, Leslie, Cameron, Sydney, Bobby Jr., and he spent with us at ASU. We wish Coach well moving forward, and we are thankful for his leadership while at ASU."

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil Athletic Director Graham Rossini during a game against Texas State Bobcats at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

After Saint Mary's first-round exit against the Texas A&M Aggies in the NCAA Tournament, the Sun Devils hired Randy Bennett as the next head coach, announced by Rossini.

New Era Under Bennett

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"Coach Bennett is one of the most accomplished and respected coaches in college basketball," Rossini said in a statement. "We were drawn to his sustained success over multiple decades, his strong recruiting relationships across the country, particularly on the West Coast, and his proven ability to identify and develop international talent. Just as important, he brings a genuine enthusiasm for leading the Sun Devil Men's Basketball program."

Recently, Arizona State signed LSU transfer Marcus Vaughns and Cal Baptist transfer Nate Garcia. On Monday, Bennett added another player to the rotation, and one that the 63-year-old head coach has familiarity with as an opponent.

Emmanuel Innocenti Joins Sun Devils

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Kennesaw State Owls guard RJ Johnson (11) shoots against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It won't be a transaction that steals headlines, but the 6-foot-5, 198-pound forward will add a physical presence to Arizona State's reclamation project . Innocenti spent the last two seasons with the Gonzaga Bulldogs and will be entering his senior season as a Sun Devil.

In 2025, Innocenti averaged 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 28.4 percent from three-point range. While he is not a prolific scorer, Innocenti is a do-it-all player who physically dominates opposing players in the paint. Arizona State still has plenty of work to do in the portal, but this is a good start by Bennett and the coaching staff.

Grade: B