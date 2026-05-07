3 Things To Expect From ASU's Bennett's Introductory Press Conference

TEMPE -- The long-awaited introductory press conference for freshly minted Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Randy Bennett is now upon us.

The 63-year-old head coach is officially being introduced as the 18th in the history of the men's basketball program, after well over a month on the job, having already built a competitive roster and an all-star coaching staff .

Mar 21, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; St. Mary's Gaels coach Randy Bennett holds a basketball during practice at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI covers three topics that fans should expect to be covered on Thursday morning, below.

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Process Behind Securing Arizona State's All-Star Staff

Arizona State has hired four assistants over the next month-plus. The first hire was longtime Cal Baptist head coach Rick Croy , which set the stage for how Bennett would approach future hirings.

Joe Rahon followed Bennett from Saint Mary's, along with the Croy move, while LSU assistant David Patrick also moved to Tempe, becoming a key in ASU's efforts to target Australian athletes.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Cal Baptist head coach Rick Croy speaks at a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

E.J. Rowland was the most recent addition to the staff, furthering the mindset that Bennett has - his intention behind the moves is sure to be a topic that is covered.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) faces off against Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence (7) during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Strategy Behind Roster Building

Bennett's strategy, once again, has shown a clear pattern. Two of Bennett's former players, in Paulius Murauskas and Dillan Shaw, were added in a sign of continuity. The Sun Devils also added a combination of athletic, defensive-minded wings, a collected, all-around point guard, and a strong rim-protecting center.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) walks off the court after a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 73-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

While some of the recent additions might play a role in limiting this team's ceiling, there's also a very solid floor in place - Bennett will surely be asked about his strategy behind the bold moves he made.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Arizona State's Financial Standing

The addition of a player of Murauskas' caliber has to lend credence to Arizona State's expanded financial capabilities from an NIL perspective, while the scheduled renovations to Desert Financial Arena back up AD Graham Rossini's commitment to supporting men's basketball to a greater degree.

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arena workers perform tasks after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Was the $10 million endowment donation to Kenny Dillingham's football head coaching position just the start of other sports receiving substantial support? Is the long-term stability in place for ASU basketball with Bennett in the fold? This is a question that Bennett and Rossini will surely be asked on the informative day that is to come.

Bennett will introduce himself to the program and its fan base as he looks to turn this Sun Devils basketball program around for the better.