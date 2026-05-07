3 Things To Expect From ASU's Bennett's Introductory Press Conference
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TEMPE -- The long-awaited introductory press conference for freshly minted Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Randy Bennett is now upon us.
The 63-year-old head coach is officially being introduced as the 18th in the history of the men's basketball program, after well over a month on the job, having already built a competitive roster and an all-star coaching staff.
Arizona State on SI covers three topics that fans should expect to be covered on Thursday morning, below.
Process Behind Securing Arizona State's All-Star Staff
Arizona State has hired four assistants over the next month-plus. The first hire was longtime Cal Baptist head coach Rick Croy, which set the stage for how Bennett would approach future hirings.
Joe Rahon followed Bennett from Saint Mary's, along with the Croy move, while LSU assistant David Patrick also moved to Tempe, becoming a key in ASU's efforts to target Australian athletes.
E.J. Rowland was the most recent addition to the staff, furthering the mindset that Bennett has - his intention behind the moves is sure to be a topic that is covered.
Strategy Behind Roster Building
Bennett's strategy, once again, has shown a clear pattern. Two of Bennett's former players, in Paulius Murauskas and Dillan Shaw, were added in a sign of continuity. The Sun Devils also added a combination of athletic, defensive-minded wings, a collected, all-around point guard, and a strong rim-protecting center.
While some of the recent additions might play a role in limiting this team's ceiling, there's also a very solid floor in place - Bennett will surely be asked about his strategy behind the bold moves he made.
Arizona State's Financial Standing
The addition of a player of Murauskas' caliber has to lend credence to Arizona State's expanded financial capabilities from an NIL perspective, while the scheduled renovations to Desert Financial Arena back up AD Graham Rossini's commitment to supporting men's basketball to a greater degree.
Was the $10 million endowment donation to Kenny Dillingham's football head coaching position just the start of other sports receiving substantial support? Is the long-term stability in place for ASU basketball with Bennett in the fold? This is a question that Bennett and Rossini will surely be asked on the informative day that is to come.
Bennett will introduce himself to the program and its fan base as he looks to turn this Sun Devils basketball program around for the better.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.