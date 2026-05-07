Arizona State Secures High-Upside International Star

TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball roster has filled out quite nicely, as first-year head coach Randy Bennett went into the week having added eight new players to the upcoming team in addition to the two returning players in Bryce Ford and Vijay Wallace.

The momentum continued on Wednesday, when the Sun Devils added Australian national F Ajak Nyuon, bringing the roster to 15.

Mar 22, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI breaks down the addition, as well as another development that came about on Wednesday, below.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) faces off against Texas A&M Aggies forward Zach Clemence (7) during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Nyuon Adds Depth to ASU Front Line

Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource was the first to report that Nyuon had committed to play at ASU on Wednesday morning.

"ASU lands 6-foot-10 Australian 18-year-old forward Ajak Nyuon, who is currently visiting Tempe. He has a 7-foot-5 wingspan. Impressive length and movement skills. He's in the Australian national program."

Nov 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach David Patrick reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nyuon's height and wingspan could allow him to see minutes at center, while he has enough functional skills on the offensive side of the ball to feel confident he will grow into a major plus on that end. Nyuon joins Paulius Murauskas as the likely power forwards on ASU's roster for the season ahead.

One of the major driving forces behind the international standout bringing his talents to Tempe is undoubtedly the presence of David Patrick on Bennett's coaching staff. Patrick has a long history in Australia, having grown up there and remaining tied to the country over the years. Nyuon's upside absolutely stands out on the page, and Patrick's guidance will only aid in that progression.

17 years old, standing 6’11 with a 7’5 wingspan 🤯



Say what up to potential NBA prospect and future Boomer, Ajak Nyuon@michaelhoub on the 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/fRNkvnSKh0 — basketball.com.au (@bouncepassau) February 17, 2025

Bennett Continues To Round Out Staff

Bennett hired Drew Seidenberger as Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Player Personnel on Wednesday, furthering his collection of an exceptional staff. Seidenberger has an extensive history working in different basketball programs and conferences, including at Saint Mary's with Bennett

Seidenberger will be tasked with evaluating currently rostered players, recruits of potential interest to the Sun Devils, and serving as the de facto GM of the program. His extensive experience makes him uniquely qualified for the role,

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

While Bennett's vision for his roster year by year tends to be consistent (rostering players such as Dillan Shaw ), it will be Seidenberger's job to carry out that vision and continue setting the stage for the Sun Devils to compete in the Big 12.

The Sun Devils are rounding out their roster to begin the Bennett regime in Tempe.