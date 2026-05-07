Arizona State Secures High-Upside International Star
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TEMPE -- The 2026-27 Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball roster has filled out quite nicely, as first-year head coach Randy Bennett went into the week having added eight new players to the upcoming team in addition to the two returning players in Bryce Ford and Vijay Wallace.
The momentum continued on Wednesday, when the Sun Devils added Australian national F Ajak Nyuon, bringing the roster to 15.
Arizona State on SI breaks down the addition, as well as another development that came about on Wednesday, below.
Nyuon Adds Depth to ASU Front Line
Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource was the first to report that Nyuon had committed to play at ASU on Wednesday morning.
"ASU lands 6-foot-10 Australian 18-year-old forward Ajak Nyuon, who is currently visiting Tempe. He has a 7-foot-5 wingspan. Impressive length and movement skills. He's in the Australian national program."
Nyuon's height and wingspan could allow him to see minutes at center, while he has enough functional skills on the offensive side of the ball to feel confident he will grow into a major plus on that end. Nyuon joins Paulius Murauskas as the likely power forwards on ASU's roster for the season ahead.
One of the major driving forces behind the international standout bringing his talents to Tempe is undoubtedly the presence of David Patrick on Bennett's coaching staff. Patrick has a long history in Australia, having grown up there and remaining tied to the country over the years. Nyuon's upside absolutely stands out on the page, and Patrick's guidance will only aid in that progression.
Bennett Continues To Round Out Staff
Bennett hired Drew Seidenberger as Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Player Personnel on Wednesday, furthering his collection of an exceptional staff. Seidenberger has an extensive history working in different basketball programs and conferences, including at Saint Mary's with Bennett
Seidenberger will be tasked with evaluating currently rostered players, recruits of potential interest to the Sun Devils, and serving as the de facto GM of the program. His extensive experience makes him uniquely qualified for the role,
While Bennett's vision for his roster year by year tends to be consistent (rostering players such as Dillan Shaw), it will be Seidenberger's job to carry out that vision and continue setting the stage for the Sun Devils to compete in the Big 12.
The Sun Devils are rounding out their roster to begin the Bennett regime in Tempe.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.