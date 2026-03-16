Ranking Arizona State's Best March Madness Moments in Recent History

TEMPE -- While the Arizona State men's basketball program will not be representing the university in the NCAA tournament in the 2025-26 season, they showed the ability to be a force to be reckoned with at different points of the last 20 years.

The moments in March have aided in cultivating stars that made a rise at the next level, shown that ASU basketball has the ability to compete at the highest level, and should build a sense of optimism moving forward.

Mar 11, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) leaves the game during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI explores the three most meaningful tournament moments from the program since the Herb Sendek era began in 2006 below.

3. 98-73 Win Over Nevada, 2023

This was the last tournament victory that head coach Bobby Hurley earned with the program - and was simply a sign of how dangerous the Sun Devils could be this season.

D.J. Horne, Desmond Cambridge Jr., Devan Cambridge, Jamiya Neal, Luther Muhummad, and several other players put incredible contributions together in what was a dominant win from coast-to-coast. Horne in particular was a standout, as the junior guard shot 7-10 from the field and nearly carried the Sun Devils to a round of 64 victory over TCU.

Mar 15, 2023; Dayton, OH, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) and Arizona State Sun Devils guard Devan Cambridge (35) celebrate a play in the first half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This win both showed how great this particular team could be and what could have been if they were more consistent.

2. 74-65 Win Over St. John's, 2019

This was a vindication for Hurley in response to the first four loss to Syracuse the year before.

The victory wasn't a pretty one, as 25 of their 74 points came from the free throw line, and Luguentz Dort was the main source of offense. However, they did come out with a victory and continued to push Hurley's vision forward.

Mar 20, 2019; Dayton, OH, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) drives the ball down the court in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

ASU lost at the hands of Buffalo in the next round, but this was undeniably a sign of progress for a program that wasn't

1. 66-57 Win Over Temple, 2009

This was unfortunately the last time that the Sun Devils managed to win a round of 64 contest.

The 6-seed Arizona State team overcame a rough game from program legend James Harden , who shot 1-8 from the floor in this matchup. Jeff Pendergraph (Ayres) scored 22 points, while potential candidate for head coach at this juncture in Derek Glasser pitched in 22 points of his own.

March 13, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard James Harden (13) moves the ball past Washington Huskies forward Darnell Gant (44) during the first half of the semifinals of the Pac-10 tournament at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Again, ASU was unable to build off of this victory and dropped a game to Syracuse in the next round, but this is the definitive most memorable moment in tournament play from the Sun Devils in recent years.