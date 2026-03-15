Selecting Top Moments in Bobby Hurley's Time at Arizona State

TEMPE -- It's difficult to deny that Bobby Hurley created real positive momentum as head coach of the Arizona State men's basketball program over 11 seasons.

While some in the ASU fanbase maligned Hurley for the game-by-game inconsistency and some questionable roster additions over the years, there were many moments of brilliance through the challenges.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley greets his senior players at mid-court before their game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI explores the three best moments of the Hurley era below.

3. First Tournament Victory

If the 2017-18 team set the foundation for what was to come, the following rendition of Sun Devil basketball put everything into motion.

Mar 20, 2019; Dayton, OH, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Remy Martin (1) drives the ball down the court in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The 2018-19 team was full of likable, high-motor players such as Luguentz Dort, Zylan Cheatham, and Remy Martin - although inconsistency in Pac-12 play pushed the program into the "first four" in Dayton for a second consecutive year.

The team was forced to take on Chris Mullin and the St John's Red Storm - coming out on top in a gritty 74-65 victory that truly displayed the grit and determination that this particular team had. They would go on to lose to Hurley's former school in Buffalo in the round of 64, but this moment set the stage for more to come.

2. Miracle Victory Over Arizona

The 2022-23 season is the last one that Arizona State fans can lay claim to being a participant in the NCAA tournament to close out a campaign.

Much of this is due to an implausible three-quarter court shot from senior Desmond Cambridge Jr. to shock #7 Arizona on the road.

Arizona State San Devils guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) is embraced by his teammates after his buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win 89-88 over the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center in Tucson on Feb. 25, 2023. Basketball Asu Ua Mbb Arizona State At Arizona | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Things were trending south for Hurley heading into this game, as Arizona State's 11-1 start to the season was met with an average 8-8 record in response.

While the roster was constructed to compete in the Pac-12, they were trending towards missing the tournament at this stage. The Sun Devils seemingly all but lost the February 25 game, as Arizona's Oumar Ballo knocked down a free throw with just under two seconds left to give Arizona a two-point lead - guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. knocked down one of the most iconic shots in recent ASU history to give the team a victory in a moment that reignited belief in Hurley.

THROWBACK: Arizona State’s Desmond Cambridge Jr. hits a half-court buzzer beater to upset No. 7 Arizona 🔱pic.twitter.com/Sxeb4ubdau — PHNX Sun Devils (@PHNX_SunDevils) January 29, 2025

1. Upset Win(s) Over Kansas

Say what you will about Hurley, but his two victories over Kansas in 2017-18 and 2018-19 were the data points that can be most clearly pointed towards as the ones that elevated the Arizona State program into "team to be reckoned with" territory.

Hurley ironically capped off his time at Tempe with one more win over Bill Self and the Jayhawks for good measure - proving that he is most certainly a big-time game coach.