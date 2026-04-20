Ranking Every ASU Player Expected To Be Drafted

TEMPE -- Only three days remain until the Arizona State Sun Devils send multiple players to the NFL level - whether via the draft or in the free agency period following Saturday.

There are at least four prospects projected to be selected during the three-day draft - they will be the focus of this exercise. The ranking of the four players below will be based on a combination of floor, ceiling, projected draft position, and other factors.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

4. Keyshaun Elliott

Elliott is projected to be an early-day-three selection by the consensus at this stage after putting together three full seasons of incredibly productive football.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Missouri native doesn't have the ceiling of the other top prospects from the program, he does possess a blend of physicality, IQ, and malleability that would make him a fantastic addition to virtually any franchise.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (OL29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

3. Max Iheanachor

Iheanachor has quickly risen to the ranks of being one of the best offensive tackles in the draft, including in the eyes of ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The two-year starter at right tackle in Tempe is more polished than many will give credit for, but is a bit raw relative to other prospects. However, his size, lack of overall football experience, and rapid improvement all point to a lofty ceiling.

Expect Iheanachor to be selected either late round one or some point in round two, but his variance places him below the second name on this list.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2. Keith Abney II

Abney has purported "limitations" to his game (namely, a lack of size for boundary CB), but his elite track record over two seasons, ability to switch between man/zone coverage proficiently, and sheer technical soundness should give him a rock-solid floor.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Abney's ceiling is a bit understated as well, as he has shown real signs of being a future Pro Bowler, although landing with a franchise such as the Seattle Seahawks would be ideal to see this come to fruition.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Jordyn Tyson

Who else was it going to be?

Tyson rose from an intriguing transfer to one of the best players in program history over the last two seasons behind a blend of elite production, leadership, and consistency. While there will continue to be naysayers at work, Tyson's game film, workouts, and stated yet-to-be-collected confidence all support the belief that he will be an elite NFL player one day. Tyson could go at a ton of different spots in the first round.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images