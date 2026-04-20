Ranking Every ASU Player Expected To Be Drafted
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TEMPE -- Only three days remain until the Arizona State Sun Devils send multiple players to the NFL level - whether via the draft or in the free agency period following Saturday.
There are at least four prospects projected to be selected during the three-day draft - they will be the focus of this exercise. The ranking of the four players below will be based on a combination of floor, ceiling, projected draft position, and other factors.
4. Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott is projected to be an early-day-three selection by the consensus at this stage after putting together three full seasons of incredibly productive football.
While the Missouri native doesn't have the ceiling of the other top prospects from the program, he does possess a blend of physicality, IQ, and malleability that would make him a fantastic addition to virtually any franchise.
3. Max Iheanachor
Iheanachor has quickly risen to the ranks of being one of the best offensive tackles in the draft, including in the eyes of ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.
The two-year starter at right tackle in Tempe is more polished than many will give credit for, but is a bit raw relative to other prospects. However, his size, lack of overall football experience, and rapid improvement all point to a lofty ceiling.
Expect Iheanachor to be selected either late round one or some point in round two, but his variance places him below the second name on this list.
2. Keith Abney II
Abney has purported "limitations" to his game (namely, a lack of size for boundary CB), but his elite track record over two seasons, ability to switch between man/zone coverage proficiently, and sheer technical soundness should give him a rock-solid floor.
Abney's ceiling is a bit understated as well, as he has shown real signs of being a future Pro Bowler, although landing with a franchise such as the Seattle Seahawks would be ideal to see this come to fruition.
1. Jordyn Tyson
Who else was it going to be?
Tyson rose from an intriguing transfer to one of the best players in program history over the last two seasons behind a blend of elite production, leadership, and consistency. While there will continue to be naysayers at work, Tyson's game film, workouts, and stated yet-to-be-collected confidence all support the belief that he will be an elite NFL player one day. Tyson could go at a ton of different spots in the first round.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.