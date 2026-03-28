Arizona State Star Continues Historic Pace in Friday Night Victory
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TEMPE -- The 22nd-ranked Arizona State baseball program (20-6) took down #17 West Virginia in a 14-4 game in what was the opening match of a three-game series this weekend from Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Willie Bloomquist's team continues to exceed expectations and defy the odds after entering the season with hopeful, but subdued expectations. The Sun Devils have by all accounts been the best team in the Big 12 thus far - at least metrics wise.
One player has stood above the rest in an season that has been marked with exceptional play on the offensive side of the ball.
Landon Hairston Continues to Shine
Hairston - a local product of Queen Creek - had one of the best games that anyone will see all season from an individual perspective.
Hairston went 3-4 from the plate - which included a solo home run to put Arizona State on the board, a grand slam (his fourth of the season), two walks, and an RBI double to cap off an 8 RBI night.
Hairston's four grand slams this season already tie for a single-season record for the Arizona State program - in March - and is simply the most telling sign of how impactful the versatile star has been.
The blend of power, plate discipline, contact, elite fielding, and strong baserunning has resulted in Hairston being a legitimate All-American team candidate, as well as the potential face of a College World Series team in Tempe.
Multiple Players Beyond Hairston Shine
Two other stars on the 2026 Arizona State team managed to shine on Friday night in their own right, which only re-enforces that the Sun Devils have an exceptionally high ceiling.
Starting pitcher Cole Carlon had a couple of different rough patches during his 4.1 innings pitched on Friday, but managed to exit the game as a no decision. Carlon's "nasty stuff" that has turned him into a high-level MLB prospect resulted in seven strikeouts and just one walk - he has truly held down the unit when others that start have experienced struggles.
Nuu Contrades returned from an injury recently and hasn't skipped a beat since the return. Contrades hit two solo home runs on Friday, and is now sitting at a .400 average on the season - serving as another well-rounded hitter that has advanced an Arizona State offense that has been elite according to the metrics during this season.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.