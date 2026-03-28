Arizona State Star Continues Historic Pace in Friday Night Victory

TEMPE -- The 22nd-ranked Arizona State baseball program (20-6) took down #17 West Virginia in a 14-4 game in what was the opening match of a three-game series this weekend from Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Willie Bloomquist's team continues to exceed expectations and defy the odds after entering the season with hopeful, but subdued expectations. The Sun Devils have by all accounts been the best team in the Big 12 thus far - at least metrics wise.

ASU Sun Devil head caoch Willie Bloomquist stands in the dugout during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One player has stood above the rest in an season that has been marked with exceptional play on the offensive side of the ball.

Landon Hairston Continues to Shine

Hairston - a local product of Queen Creek - had one of the best games that anyone will see all season from an individual perspective.

Hairston went 3-4 from the plate - which included a solo home run to put Arizona State on the board, a grand slam (his fourth of the season), two walks, and an RBI double to cap off an 8 RBI night.

ASU Sun Devil Landon Hairston (3) takes a base on a walk during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hairston's four grand slams this season already tie for a single-season record for the Arizona State program - in March - and is simply the most telling sign of how impactful the versatile star has been.

The blend of power, plate discipline, contact, elite fielding, and strong baserunning has resulted in Hairston being a legitimate All-American team candidate, as well as the potential face of a College World Series team in Tempe.

Multiple Players Beyond Hairston Shine

Two other stars on the 2026 Arizona State team managed to shine on Friday night in their own right, which only re-enforces that the Sun Devils have an exceptionally high ceiling.

Starting pitcher Cole Carlon had a couple of different rough patches during his 4.1 innings pitched on Friday, but managed to exit the game as a no decision. Carlon's "nasty stuff" that has turned him into a high-level MLB prospect resulted in seven strikeouts and just one walk - he has truly held down the unit when others that start have experienced struggles.

Corona del Sol High School's Cole Carlon (14) pitches the ball during the first inning of a baseball game against Desert Vista High School at Corona del Sol High School in Tempe on April 18, 2023. High School Baseball Corona Del Sol Baseball Desert Vista At Corona Del Sol 70093509007 | Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nuu Contrades returned from an injury recently and hasn't skipped a beat since the return. Contrades hit two solo home runs on Friday, and is now sitting at a .400 average on the season - serving as another well-rounded hitter that has advanced an Arizona State offense that has been elite according to the metrics during this season.