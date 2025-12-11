Arizona State Receivers Set to Emerge in 2026 Season and Beyond

TEMPE -- The December 31 Sun Bowl date with the Duke Blue Devils seems to be a bridge between sending off the multi-year contributors of the Arizona State program and pushing the next generation right into the limelight - this is no different for the wide receiver position.

The up-and-coming players at receiver will have even closer attention paid to them in this matchup after the expected was reported - that Jordyn Tyson will be NFL-bound, while opting to not participate in the game.

Senior Malik McClain will also be suiting up for his last game with the program - so seeing what the next generation has to offer at the moment is all the more vital.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo singled out a pair of freshman standouts at the position when asked by ASU on SI following Wednesday's practice.

"Well, it's been only two days from the bowl game. In the last few weeks. We haven't been too many guys that have been jumped up in there the last couple days to get guys out there. You know, guys like Cory, guys like Uriah, guys our offensive lineman, those young guys at offensive line, the bill and scout team. I mean, promising young group, yeah. I mean, it's been, it's been a fun group to see."

Next Generation of ASU Receivers Are Promising

Uriah Neloms has been seen as a potentially integral piece to the future of the program for some time. The Arizona native played quarterback during the last two seasons of high school, displaying exceptional all-around play and athleticism in the process. Neloms' 6'4" frame also sets him up to be an ideal

Cory Butler Jr. - a three-star recruit in the 2025 class out of Corona, California - projects as more of a slot receiver due to his 5'9" frame. The freshman did enough to impress during fall practices to give reason to believe that he will be a key contributor moving forward.

Harry Hassmann is the last in the line of class of 2025 signees that show promise - the Texas native was even promoted to two-deep during Tyson's absence.

While there is potential for Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton, and Derek Eusebio to return - as well as transfer portal additions - perhaps the most crucial goal moving forward for Hines Ward is to develop the trio of current freshman into consistent contributors in the coming years.

