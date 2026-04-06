Arizona State Receiving Visit From Elite 2027 WR

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are pursuing building up the most impressive recruiting class during the Kenny Dillingham era in 2027, with success already being yielded in earning the commitments of four-stars in WR Nico Bland and QB Weston Nielsen.

The process is being carried out elsewhere, even outside the confines of traditional pipelines. Four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell (Chicago, IL) - a top 75 recruit according to the 247Sports Composite - announced that a visit to Tempe would be made on Monday.

ASU wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) listens to receivers coach Hines Ward during a spring practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on April 16, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Burrell's visit is simply part of the protocol for a recruit interested in different programs, but it's certainly enticing to monitor - especially given the Sun Devils' current arrangement at wide receiver .

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches folklórico dancers perform as they arrive at the Atlantic FBO Hangar in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Arizona State's Involvement in Process Is Crucial

This is the third time Burrell has visited Tempe: first in October after being officially offered last May, then again in January. The third trip to campus is especially significant, as it reflects a genuine interest in the program, school, and culture, as well as a strong bond with WR coach Hines Ward.

What Ward has accomplished in Tempe is nothing short of incredible, but he will face marked competition to ultimately land the prized prospect in the months ahead.

Arizona State Faces Stiff Competition for Burrell

Burrell previously announced in mid-February that he was down to 10 programs in the process: Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Notre Dame, Indiana, Oklahoma, LSU, Miami, Michigan, and Nebraska.

The Sun Devils are almost assured to make the final cut, but several programs in the mix will serve as fierce competition. Indiana is coming off a national championship season and is one of the premier destinations for player development in its own right, while LSU is historically hailed as one of the standout programs for wide receiver play.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Notre Dame would make a lot of sense as well - South Bend is roughly 70 miles from where Burrell grew up, and the program has seen a surge in interest from high-profile players, including local prodigy Devin Fitzgerald.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why Arizona State's Case Is Strong

Arizona State clearly has a fighting chance at the core of everything in light of the third visit, and it's quite simple to see why.

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most blatant case is the development and rise of Jordyn Tyson into a future first-round NFL draft selection, which has resulted in an undeniable butterfly effect. Tyson's development from a three-star transfer returning from a knee injury into a legitimate All-American talent reflects well on Ward's job as a cultivator. The butterfly effect was seen this offseason, when Colorado star Omarion Miller and Boston College standout Reed Harris both committed to play in Tempe during the 2026 season.

Beyond the player development rests the overarching program culture, the opportunity to reside in a location that is highly sought after, and to have a clear chance to win the Big 12, thus leading to a College Football Playoff appearance. While aspects such as the state-of-the-art practice facility are yet to be in place, there is obvious positive momentum in Tempe - both now and moving forward.