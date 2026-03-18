Recent Revelations Surrounding Arizona State Basketball Coaching Search Revealed

TEMPE -- Graham Rossini's search to find a new leader of the Arizona State men's basketball program has now crossed the one week mark.

It was announced just hours after last Wednesday's loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 tournament that Bobby Hurley would not receive an extension to supplement his expiring contract, thus ending an 11-year run.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speculation surrounding where the coaching search will go has run rampant since, with names such as Arizona State legend Byron Scott, Kansas associate head coach Jeremy Case, and many others being floated as potential candidates.

Further clarification was provided in regards to three distinct names that have been brought up in the search on Tuesday - more on that below.

Three Different Candidates Crossed Off List of Possibilities

Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource reported on Tuesday that a trio of names that have been associated with the coaching search will either not land the post, or that reports that an interview occurred were untrue.

"Greg McDermott. Not going to happen.



Also, a report out today that ASU interviewed Kansas AHC Jeremy Case as a candidate was not accurate, per sources.



Rumors of Clippers assistant Jay Larranga being a serious candidate are also incorrect."

Dec 20, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott reacts as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Kodi Justice (44) controls the ball during the first half at Wells-Fargo Arena. Creighton won 96-85. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

McDermott , 61, has been perceived as a potential candidate for the expected opening for roughly one year, as the longtime Creighton head coach has a known affinity for the Phoenix area, and his departure from Creighton has been imminent for that period of time. Now, it appears as if this has no chance of materializing for one reason or another.

Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro went even further, shutting down the notion that Scott would be a serious candidate for the job, or that the shooting guard that owns a retired number in Tempe would even interview for the role.

What This Means for Future of Search

It certainly seems as if there's a single-track focus in the current coaching search - this notion has been compounded by Rossini traveling to Iowa with the women's basketball program for their tournament contest on Thursday. This signals that the AD isn't in a rush to make a decision, and is actually quite possibly fixated on a singular candidate that is still in-season.

This perhaps points to Saint Mary's Randy Bennett as the continued name to focus on in the weeks ahead, which would be a monumental heist for the program to bring in one of the best coaches in the modern college basketball era. Expect more areas to be in motion in regards to the search when/if the Gaels are eliminated from tournament contention.