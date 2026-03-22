Report From Day Two of Arizona State Spring Practice

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have officially seen spring practice go into full swing, with Saturday serving as the second session that was available to media.

The Sun Devils practiced from around 9:30-11:15, with head coach Kenny Dillingham, DC Brian Ward, and OC Marcus Arroyo speaking with media following the practice.

Jake Fette (#2 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow key notes/observations/takeaways from Saturday's practice below with ASU on SI.

Key Observations From Saturday

Several former Sun Devils were present at practice. Jordyn Tyson, Keith Abney II, Justin Wodtly, Jacob Rich Kongaika, Chamon Metayer, and Jesus Gomez were all present, as was 2022 third-round NFL draft pick Rachaad White, who recently reunited with Jayden Daniels on the Washington Commanders. This is ahead of Arizona State's Pro Day, which is slated to be held on March 27.

The appearance of each might feel trivial, but it points to a larger trend of ASU alumni showing up for the program in a manner that wasn't present during the Herm Edwards era. Tyson, Abney, Wodtly, and many others will continue to be testaments of what Arizona State can be when everyone is engaged. Dillingham also mentioned that former quarterback Brock Osweiler was present at Friday's practice, which was closed to media.

Raiden Vines-Bright (#7 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cutter Boley continues his quest to earn the starting quarterback role. The Kentucky transfer once again had a relatively impressive day on Saturday, seemingly displaying strong ball placement and a growing rapport with his receivers. Mikey Keene is taking a substantial amount of reps as QB1 as well, while Jake Fette and Cam Dyer will continue to generate buzz in their own right.

Rodney Bimage Jr. is a name worthy of mentioning here. The returning cornerback - in the words of Kenny Dillingham - is setting out to be an "alpha" in the room in the aftermath of Abney moving on to the NFL and Javan Robinson transferring to Wisconsin. Bimage has been described as ASU's best NFL prospect among the DB positions by many within the Arizona State program.

Jake Fette (#2 QB) throws a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images